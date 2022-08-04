Adam Peaty won yet another gold medal at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Adam Peaty recently won the 50m breastroke at the Commonwealth Games after being beaten in the 100m breastroke for the first time in eight years.

Peaty came fourth in the 100m breastroke with English teammate James Wilby and Australians Zak Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson coming in ahead.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Peaty brought it back for the 50m breaststroke, winning that event for the first time at the games.

This is now Peaty’s fourth Commonwealth Games medal and According to FINA (International Swimming Federation), Peaty is widely regarded as the dominant breastroke swimmer of his era, and the most dominant sprint breastroke swimmer of all time.

Who is Adam Peaty?

Peaty was born in Staffordshire in 1994 and, after overcoming a fear of water, joined the Dove Valley Swimming Club when he was nine.

Peaty’s first senior event came at the 2013 European Short Course Swimming Championships where he achieved three personal best times.

From here, he went on to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow entering the 50m breastroke, 100m breastroke, 200m breastroke and 4x100m medley relay.

Peaty’s first ever world record came at the 2014 European Championship where he clocked the 50m breastroke in 26.62” in the semi-final before going on to win gold.

The Notts Forest fan is still the holder of the world record in 50m and 100m breastroke events and has been unbeaten in either event in a long-course global championships since 2014.

The 27-year-old is one of only five British swimmers (David Wilkie, Rebecca Adlington, James Guy and Duncan Scott) to have won gold at all four of the major internationals and is the only swimmer to hold all four major golds in the same single event at the same time.

Peaty competing in Birmingham 2022

For the 21st century through the end of 2021, Peaty had set a total of 11 individual world records in short and long course meters, ranking him number five in the world behind Michael Phelps, Aaron Peirsol, Ryan Lochte and Cameron van der Burgh in terms of number of individual world records achieved by a male swimmer.

In 2022, Peaty announced he would not be competing at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships due to fracturing his foot.

Coming back to the pool, Peaty earned himself his fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games by winning the 50m breastroke.

Who is Adam Peaty’s girlfriend?

Peaty is not married but has a long term partner, Eirianedd Munro whom he met while at Loughborough University.

It was announced in April 2020 that the couple were expecting a baby boy, and their first son was born in September 2020.

What is Adam Peaty’s height?

Adam Peaty’s FINA profile reports that the winner of three Olympic golds and two Olympic silver medals is 1.91m tall (or 6ft 3in).

What is Adam Peaty’s net worth?

The Mirror previously reported in 2021 that Adam Peaty’s estimated net worth was set to be between £71,365, 000 and £3.5m.