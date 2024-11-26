Demarcus Robinson: LA Rams star arrested over suspected DUI hours after NFL loss to Philadelphia Eagles
The L.A Rams wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning (November 25), according to celebrity news outlet TMZ. Robinson, 30, was allegedly initially pulled over by cops after being spotted traveling over 100mph.
The incident took place at around 5am, hours after Robinson and the Rams suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Pulling him over after allegedly spotting him traveling at speed, officers conducted a traffic stop where they say that Robinson shows signs of impairment, leading cops to believe that he may have been under the influence of alcohol.
Robinson allegedly failed to complete a sobriety test at the scene and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanour DUI. He was then transported to a local police station for processing.
The NFL star was released from custody and cited for the incident. Nor Robinson or the Rams have commented on the situation as of yet. Robinson is in his second season with the L.A Rams, racking up 384 yards and six touchdowns on 26 catches so far this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.