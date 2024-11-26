Demarcus Robinson: LA Rams star arrested over suspected DUI hours after NFL loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

26th Nov 2024, 6:57am

NFL star Demarcus Robinson was arrested over a suspected DUI hours after his team lost.

The L.A Rams wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning (November 25), according to celebrity news outlet TMZ. Robinson, 30, was allegedly initially pulled over by cops after being spotted traveling over 100mph.

The incident took place at around 5am, hours after Robinson and the Rams suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Pulling him over after allegedly spotting him traveling at speed, officers conducted a traffic stop where they say that Robinson shows signs of impairment, leading cops to believe that he may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Demarcus Robinson was arrested for a suspected DUI hours after his team, the L.A Rams, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at their home stadium.
Demarcus Robinson was arrested for a suspected DUI hours after his team, the L.A Rams, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at their home stadium. | Getty Images

Robinson allegedly failed to complete a sobriety test at the scene and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanour DUI. He was then transported to a local police station for processing.

The NFL star was released from custody and cited for the incident. Nor Robinson or the Rams have commented on the situation as of yet. Robinson is in his second season with the L.A Rams, racking up 384 yards and six touchdowns on 26 catches so far this season.

