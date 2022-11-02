Dmitry Bivol will put his WBA belt on the line as he takes on former world champion Gilberto Ramirez

The undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will take on the former world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ this weekend. Bivol put his name on the map earlier this year when he defeated one of the light heavyweight’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez. Bivol beat the Mexican in a 12 round bout which ended with a unanimous decision.

Now, the Russian boxer will defend his belt against another Mexican as he takes on the ‘Golden Southpaw’ Ramirez. Speaking ahead of the bout, Bivol said: “Ramirez is a good fighter because he has 44 victories in 44 fights, he has good body punches, he makes the weight well, he’s confident.

“I think, first of all, it will be great fight because we both want to win. We both don’t know what losing it, and when people are well matched it’s an amazing fight. I wanted to fight him maybe three or four years ago and I said to my team ‘Let’s make this fight.’

“He was a champion at super-middleweight... I wanted to fight against another champion, then he has zero losses, it’s a good challenge for me. What do I want to achieve? First of all, I want to realise my potential and the potential inside of me, I feel there is still more to be realised. Second, of course, I want more belts. I want to make history and I want to be remembered in boxing as a good boxer, a smart boxer.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Bivol vs Ramirez...

When is Bivol vs Ramirez?

The two boxers will enter the ring on Saturday 5 November. The event is set to start at 5.30pm GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 9pm depending on the length of the undercard bouts. The 12-round clash will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

How to watch Bivol vs Ramirez

The fight will not be available to watch on terrestial TV but can be watched on DAZN. Monthly subscriptions for DAZN cost £7.99 and can be cancelled at any time.

Dmitry Bivol defeated Canelo Alvarez in May 2022

Who is on the undercard?

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica McCaskill - for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBO light-welterweight titles

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett - for vacant IBF super-featherweight title

Gala Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Aqib Fiaz vs Diego Valiterra

Campbell Hatton vs Denis Bartos

How do the boxers match-up?

The 31-year-old Russian boxer, Dmitry Bivol, is 6ft tall and has a reach of 72 inches. His professional record has seen him in 20 fights in which he is unbeaten and has won 11 of those fights by knockout. Ramirez, also 31, stands at 6ft 2in tall with a reach of 75 inches. The Meixcan ‘Zurdo de Oro’ (Golden Southpaw) has fought 44 fights in his professional career and remains unbeaten. 30 of those fights Ramirez has won by knockout.

What are the odds for the fight?

