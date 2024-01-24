Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage darts sensation Luke "The Nuke" will be back on free terrestrial TV this weekend, as he competes in his latest darts event on ITV.

The 16-year-old (now a 17-year-old) took Alexandra Palace by storm over Christmas, bulldozing his way to the final on his debut before losing to Luke Humphries.

His life changed forever during that run as he became front-page news, enjoyed celebrity status and has been given a seat at the top table of the sport.

This weekend, ITV viewers will have another opportunity to see him compete when he features in the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters event on 26 and 27 January, which will be shown on ITV4. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How can I watch the Dutch Masters?

The tournament features two sessions. The first round runs from 6pm to 10pm on Friday 26 January, then, the top eight PDC players, including Little, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, and Michael Smith, will face off against eight Dutch stars.

The Dutch Darts Masters will conclude on the evening of Saturday 27 January with quarterfinals, semifinals and finals scheduled to take place between 6pm and 11.30pm.

ITV4 will broadcast the Friday session, while ITV3 will cover the Saturday night. Both days' action will also be available to stream live and on demand through ITVX.

Who else is playing in the tournament?

Littler is part of the sixteen-strong field who will head to the city of Den Bosch, which features eight Dutch players. Of course, this includes Michael van Gerwen, the triple world champion, who resides just a ten-minute drive from the Maaspoort arena.

Other participants include Danny Noppert, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Vincent van der Voort, Gian van Veen, Raymond van Barneveld, Jermaine Wattimena, Kevin Doets, and Dimitri van den Bergh, the lone Belgian participant.

