England’s gymnastics team will be looking for more success at Birmingham 2022

England’s gymnastics team got the Commonwealth Games off to the perfect start.

The men won gold in the team event on Friday (30 July).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Fraser defied a ruptured appendix and a fractured foot to inspire the team to gold.

There will be plenty more medals in play over the coming days.

On the Gold Coast in 2018 Team England topped the medal table with a total of 16 medals including six golds, seven silvers and three bronzes.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is in the women’s artistic gymnastics team?

Claudia Fragapane returns to the team after an eight-year absence.

Fragapane swept the board with four gold medals in Glasgow in 2014 but missed the Gold Coast Games four years ago due to an Achilles injury.

Further injuries have hampered her top-level progress but the 24-year-old said she is relishing the opportunity to return as part of a five-strong women’s artistic team.

Alice Kinsella is also part of the team along with Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ondine Achampong and Kelly Simm

Who is in the men’s artistic gymnastics team?

Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch.

Jake Jarman is second left as England celebrate their gold medal win. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

What events are in the women’sartistic gymnastics?

In women’s artistic, gymnasts compete in four disciplines: floor, uneven bars, vault and beam.

Who is competing in rhythmic gymnastics?

Marfa Ekimova, Alice Leaper and Saffron Severn

What events were in the men’sartistic gymnastics?

Men’s artistic is made up of six events: floor, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar, rings and pommel horse.

How is artistic gymnastics scored?

The team competition is decided by adding together the scores of four gymnasts.

Scores are awarded based on the difficulty of a routine and the execution of that routine as determined by judges in the arena.

What has been said about the teams?

British Champion Marfa Ekimova on making her multi-sport debut for Team England said: “To be selected for Team England is an absolute honour, it’s so exciting to be Part of the Pride. I can’t wait to compete in front of the Birmingham crowd and showcase the amazing sport of Rhythmic Gymnastics.”

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, welcomed the athletes to the team: “I am delighted to welcome our 13 gymnasts to for the Games this summer; and always special to welcome returning gymnasts to represent Team England for their second Commonwealth Games. I’m excited to see them compete on home soil.”

How did the men react to winning gold?

Joe Fraser said: “I have had numerous times when I’ve thought, this isn’t meant to be, but the thought of performing in front of a home crowd just made me want to push myself and achieve great things.