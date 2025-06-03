Fallon Sherrock has revealed that she is taking a break from darts to focus on her health.

Fallon Sherrock has shared the news that she is taking a year-long break from darts in order to focus on her health. The 30-year-old told OnlineDarts that “All I want to do is practice at home for a couple of hours a day, and I can't do that at the moment.

"I've had to pull out of some exhibitions recently as well, because I haven't had the stamina.

"I really wanted to play in the Women's Week at Modus, but I wasn't able to do the whole week of that.

"So I've had to narrow down what I'm playing in now, and that hurts because I love darts.

"Fingers crossed though, that in a couple of years time I'll be alright and I'll be back to winning really well.

"My main objective this year is obviously the Worlds. But I want to try and get to the Grand Slam this year, because I feel like if I am going to have a year out next year, I want to make a bang.

"I'm going to try and get to everything, then even if I'm not playing to my 100%, at least I can say that I made it."

Fallon Sherrock went on to say that “I just need to sort myself out. I need to get myself well again and then once I do, the sky is the limit because I know I can do it and I know how many hours I've got to put in, what standard I've got to play. So I can do it, I just need the energy for it first."

I for one am hoping that Fallon Sherrock is able to focus on her health as I only started watching darts because of her! Although my sons have been obsessed with the darts for many years, I was less enamoured with it. However, when I saw Fallon Sherrock become the first woman to beat a man in the competition at the World Darts Championship in 2019, I was most certainly impressed.

I also love the colour pink and Fallon Sherrock became known for not only wearing pink but her darts were often pink too. When it comes to Fallon’s life away from darts, her partner is fellow darts player Cameron Menzies.

Cameron Menzies told The Sun that “Covid was a hard time for a lot of people. I didn’t pick a dart up, I hated it. I started playing golf instead. It was the only thing we could play because it was outside.

“Covid was a bad time. I lost my love for darts. When it calmed down and darts came back again, that’s when I started seeing Fallon. Then it was darts crazy. Practice all the time and that definitely helped.

“We were friends for years and then I was down at the Modus Series. On the way back up we went for something to eat that day.

“We were just friends but that was the start of it. It was a KFC. It was her choice, she likes a KFC.”