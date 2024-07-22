Former England and Yorkshire batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A cricketing legend has taken a turn for the worse in hospital, his daughter says.

The Yorkshire legend was discharged from hospital on July 19 and was allowed home, with his daughter Emma saying then that he was on ‘lots of pain meds and a liquid only diet for the foreseeable but he’s on the mend’, and was looking forward to recuperating in front of The Open and England cricket on the television.

However, things haven’t gone as hoped. Emma, again posting on the sportsman’s X page, wrote: “Thank you all for the well wishes, we’ve been blown away by the sheer number of them!

“Unfortunately things have taken a turn for the worse and my Father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable.”

Instantly, well-wishers deluged the post with about 1,000 comments wishing him a quick recovery.