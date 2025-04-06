Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A jockey has been suspended for continuing in the Grand National despite his horse appearing “to have no more to give".

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Grand National jockey who pushed a horse to continue even though it "appeared to have no more to give" has been received a ban. Michael Nolan was aboard 100/1 outsider Celebre D'Allen during Saturday’s showpiece event at Aintree.

Millions watched on TV as the horse assumed the lead around six fences from home, before it clearly ran out of gas and fell back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of its over exertion, Celebre D'Allen was tended to by vets on the course before being walked to the horse ambulance, before further treatment at the stables.

Later, a probe into the incident by the British Horse Racing Authority (BHRA) concluded the horse effectively collapsed before the final hurdle - and handed Nolan a 10-day ban for his part in the incident.

Michael Nolan on Celebre D'Allen (centre) ahead of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse | David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

"An enquiry was held to consider whether Micheal Nolan, the rider of Celebre D'Allen, had continued in the race when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground after the second-last fence," said a BHRA statement.

"The rider and the Veterinary Officer were interviewed, and recordings of the incident were viewed. The rider was suspended for 10 days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere during the National, Broadway Boy, needed treatment after falling at the 25th fence. The horse walked onto the horse ambulance, however, while jockey Tom Bellamy was left needing hospital treatment.

A Jockey Club spokesperson said: "Broadway Boy walked on to the horse ambulance and will return to the stables for further assessment. Celebre D'Allen walked on to the horse ambulance and has gone back to the stables for further assessment.

"Tom Bellamy has been taken to Aintree University Hospital for further assessment. All the other jockeys walked back into the weighing room.”

The Grand National was won by 33/1 shot Nick Rockett, with Patrick Mullins aboard the horse, which is trained by his dad, Willie Mullins.