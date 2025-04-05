Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

History will be made at this year’s Grand National at Aintree as a female commentator will be calling the action for the very first time - here’s all you need to know about Five Live’s Gina Bryce.

Casual race fans will experience a first at this afternoon's Randox Grand National - a female voice calling the gee gees. Gina Bryce will become the first woman in more than seven decades to commentate on the race.

She is part of the BBC Five Live team at Aintree, and will call the action as runners make their way between Valentine’s Brook and the Melling Road. She will feature alongside John Hunt, Darren Owen and Gary O’Brien on the Five Live team for race, which is due off at 4pm.

Before taking to the mic, Gina said: "It's fair to say I'm nervous but I'm also hugely excited. I never in a million years thought I would get an opportunity to do something like this."

Gina Bryce will be the first female Grand National commentator in history | David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

Gina will be a familiar voice to serious race fans, through her roles calling races with both the BBC and Sky Sports Racing, where she regular appears. However, she said she was not gunning for John Hunt's job as the main voice of the National.

"I'm not commentating on a whole race and I'm not looking to take John Hunt's job," she said. "I'm doing a section of the Grand National, telling the story of the race within four fences, and I'll be doing that while surrounded by consummate experienced professionals. Storytelling is something we do on Five Live and I'm hoping I'll be able to add something a little bit different."

The pressure of guiding millions of listeners through the biggest race of the year, however, had led to serious preparations, Gina added. "I've sat at home for weeks, going over past runnings of Nationals and Tophams, but commentating on a race using a screen is very different to being out in the country on a scaffold," she said. "I just hope I can stay as calm as possible and do the race justice."

Who is Gina Bryce?

Having had a life-long love of racing, after graduating with a degree in modern languages from Cambridge in 2006, Gina won a place on the Darley Flying Start training course, learning about the industry.

Placements on stud farms and stables in England, Ireland, America, Australia and the UAE, saw her land a job at Channel 4 Racing after graduating.

As a freelance racing writer, presenter and commentator, as well as working for the BBC and Sky, she has worked for the likes of the Racing Post, The Irish Field and Thoroughbred Owner Breeder magazine.