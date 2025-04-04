Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Grand National is almost upon us and if you can’t be at Aintree Racecourse in person, here’s how you can catch all the action on TV instead.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as thousands descended upon Aintree for this year’s opening day of the Grand National festival on Thursday (March 3). More than 150,000 people are due on the racecourse over the three-day racing festival, which culminates on Saturday when the world-famous Grand National steeplechase is run.

On Friday it’s Ladies Day, known for racegoers sometimes outlandish outfits, with those attending competing to win the Style Awards. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, this is the day the social scene comes alive at the racecourse, blending high-stakes racing with fearless fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But of course, the real star of the show is the world-renowned Grand National on Saturday that really gets pulses racing at Aintree and beyond. Seen by many as "the ultimate test of horse and rider" the course features much larger fences than those found on conventional National Hunt tracks.

If you cant be at Aintree Racecourse for the Grand National you can catch all the action on TV instead | David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

Both the handicap steeplechase’s distance - 30 fences over about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs - and it’s tricky fences, including the likes of Becher's Brook, The Chair and the Canal Turn, it’s not a race for the faint hearted. However, the rewards are huge being the most valuable contest in jump racing with a total prize fund of £1m.

Organisers are expecting 10,000 bottles of prosecco to be drunk at the Merseyside racecourse over the three days. Security measures, including a flight restriction zone to stop drones, have been put in place during the festival. Sniffer dogs and drug amnesty bins were at entrances and racegoers were searched as they came into the course.

Merseyside Police said uniformed and plain clothes officers would be deployed around the course. Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton said: “As with all big events, we carry out extensive planning alongside all partner organisations in the run-up, to ensure everyone who attends the races has a great time, stays safe, and it is memorable for all the right reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does the grand national start?

Popular not just among the equestrian minded, but with the wider public also, who might make it their only flutter on the geegees all year. Office sweepstakes are also popular thanks to the 30+ runners and riders taking part each year.

So, to make sure those with skin in the game don’t miss out on the thrill of the chase, here’s all you need to know about watching the spectacle, even if you can’t make it to Aintree in person.

The Grand National starts at 4pm on Saturday (April 5). If you’re watching it on TV, then tune into ITV1 and if you’re interested in catching up on the rest of the day’s action, you can watch every minute on ITVX.