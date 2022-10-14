Tens of thousands of runners will take part in the 10-mile run

Runners will be descending on Portsmouth as they bid to complete the famous Great South Run.

Elite athletes as well as amateurs will be taking on the 10-mile course on the south coast. Taking in the seafront and landmarks such as the Historic Dockyard and the naval base.

The Great South Run was first held in 1991, first taking place in Southampton before moving to Portsmouth a year later. It has been held annual in mid-October every year except for 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In previous years the Great South Run has been televised, in the same way that the Great North Run and the London Marathon are. But will you be able to watch the 10-mile run live? Here is all you need to know:

When is the Great South Run?

The Great South Run is held over the coming weekend in Portsmouth. The main event the 10-mile run will take place on Sunday (16 October) morning.

Other events including the 5k as well as the junior and mini runs will take place on Saturday (15 October). The runs will be staggered out throughout the day.

Is the Great South Run on TV in 2022?

The Great South Run is not scheduled for TV coverage once again. Our sister title the Portsmouth News reported the local outrage after the event was dropped from television schedules in 2021.

Channel 5 used to provide live coverage of the Great South Run. But it did not cover the event last year, unlike previous editions, and it is not on the channel’s schedule for the weekend.

The Great South Run’s main event, the titular 10-mile run featuring elite athletes as well as amateurs and enthusiasts, is due to take place on Sunday (16 October). However the TV guide for Sunday makes no reference to the Great South Run on Channel 5’s schedule.

Does Channel 5 have coverage of the Great South Run?

The 10-mile run has been covered live by Channel 5 in previous years. However after the run returned in 2021, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not part of the channel’s TV coverage.

On Radio Times TV guide for Sunday shows the following programmes are scheduled for Sunday morning on Channel 5:

10.30am - NFL End Zone

11am - Friends

11.25am - Friends

12pm - Friends

12.30pm - Friends

1pm - Friends

1.30pm - A Very Corgi Christmas

3.25pm - My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

The Great South Run does not appear to feature on Channel 5’s schedule for a second year running.

Following the news that the event would not have live TV coverage in 2021, Councillor Suzy Horton said: “It is disappointing we weren’t shown on TV. I know a lot of people on social media were shocked it wasn’t on TV. It is a shame this didn’t happen.”

Great South Run in Southsea. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0).

Is there a live-stream of the Great South Run?

In previous years, including as recently as 2019, you could follow the 10-mile run live on the My5 app. However Great South Run does not feature on Channel 5’s schedule for the weekend.

The Great Run’s official YouTube account currently carries highlights of previous 2022 events including the Great North Run.

Can you track runners taking part in the Great South Run?