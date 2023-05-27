Mauricio Lara will hope to once again beat Leigh Wood as the pair prepare for their second battle in the ring. Wood lost in his hometown of Nottingham back in February after Lara stopped the Briton in a controversial seventh-round finish.

Wood had been boxing triumphantly against the dangerous Lara in front of a raucous home crowd and was leading on all three judges scorecards before letting his focus slip up for a split-second and paying the full price with a vicious left hook to the chin.

However, just yesterday (Friday 26 May), the Mexican was stripped of his title after he failed to make the weight for the rematch. The gold is now once again vacant and furthermore, only Wood will be eligible to win the title on Saturday.

The British Boxing Board of Control prevented Lara from weighing in at less than 128.5lbs after a midweek check suggested he would not ‘safely’ make the 126lbs limit. Wood, 34, will now be giving up a size advantage over the 25-year-old Mexican which could see Lara become even more dangerous than he was in February.

Mauricio Lara knocks with Leigh Wood back in February 2023

How to watch Wood vs Lara 2

The boxing bout will be available to watch on DAZN. The service is now available to watch via Sky channel 429 in the UK with Sky Sports subscriptions costing from £20 extra a month.

Fans can also stream the event through the DAZN website with price costs varying from £9.99/month for a monthly saver or £19.99/month for a more flexible option.

When is Wood vs Lara 2

The fight will be held on Saturday 27 May and will to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester. The main card is set for a 7pm start-time with ring walks for the main event likely to take place at approximately 10pm BST.

Who’s on the undercard?

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 (WBA Featherweight title)

Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley (super-lightweight)

Terri Harper vs Ivana Habazin (WBA women’s super-welterweight title

Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson (vacant English welterweight title)

Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulak (super-lightweight)

William Crolla vs TBA

Aaron Bowen vs TBA

What’s been said?

Speaking after his defeat in February, Wood quickly revealed his intentions of activating the rematch clause. He said: “It’s been hard, because it still hurts. I want an immediate rematch. I’ve told Eddie Hearn that’s what I want. I want the rematch as soon as possible.

“It’s easy to take a defeat if you’re not good enough. You tank it, but everything was going to plan and I made a little mistake. He didn’t find that shot. He didn’t wait until round seven for that shot. I gave him that shot. I know I can beat him, and I am going to beat him.