How to watch WWE live in the UK: Raw, SmackDown, NXT channels and streams

Where you can find live WWE action in the UK, including Raw and SmackDown.

WWE is a world leader when it comes to sports entertainment, showcasing some of the biggest household names on the planet. Superstars including Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns along with many more can be watched every week live from the comfort of your home.

We’ve put together a full guide on how you can watch the action of the WWE Universe live on UK television.

How to watch WWE live on TV in the UK

WWE events are shown three times a week, so there is always action to tune into or catch up on. All regular scheduled shows are broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 — formerly BT Sport 1 — and they include Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

TNT Sports can be purchased as part of a TV package for as little as £12 per month right now with the current offer. BT Broadband customers can also subscribe to discovery+, which provides access to all TNT Sports channels for £20 per month.

As well as the weekly programmes, TNT Sports also shows events on the WWE pay-per-view calendar, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank among many others. The TNT Sports Box Office option provides coverage of these events for an extra fee and is also available for non-subscribers. This is separate to the standard TNT Sports television and streaming packages.

WWE weekly schedule

If you want to tune into the live WWE action, you’re going to have to prepare for some late night viewing. Here’s a breakdown of the weekly schedule, all shown on TNT Sports 1:

WWE Raw — Tuesdays at 1am

WWE NXT — Wednesdays at 1am

WWE SmackDown — Saturdays at 1am