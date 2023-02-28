All the latest information ahead of the 2023 UK Open in Minehead

Butlin’s in Minehead is set to host the 25th edition of the UK Open - known as the ‘FA Cup of Darts’ - later this week as Danny Noppert looks to defend his crown. The Dutchman claimed an 11-10 victory over Michael Smith to win his first major title last year.

This weekend’s competition is the nineth time it has taken place at the Somerset venue, after briefly moving to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the world’s biggest talents in darts will come together, with Smith, the PDC World number one, looking to redeem himself on home turf. Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen will be eager to make it four UK open titles after failing to make the final in the previous two years.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 UK Open...

When is the 2023 UK Open?

The UK Open is kicking off this Friday (March 3) and will run for two days until the final on Sunday night (March 5). The first session of the competition will begin at 11pm GMT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch 2023 UK Open on TV

The UK Open is set to be broadcast live on ITV 4 over the weekend. Coverage for each afternoon session begins at either 11:45am (Friday) or 12:45pm (Saturday and Sunday) and ends at 5pm, while the evening sessions begin at 7pm and finishes at 11pm.

Fans can also live stream the darts via the ITVX app or official website for free.

2023 UK Open Prize money

The prize money for this year’s tournament has been increased from £450,000 to £600,000. Those who fail to make it further than the second round will also earn a fee for the first time ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner will earn a whopping £110,000 - over double what the runner-up will make (£50,000).

The complete prize pots are...

• Winner - £110k

• Runner-up - £50k

• Semi-finalists - £30k

• Quarter-finalists - £15k

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Sixth round - £10k

• Fifth round - £5k

• Fourth round - £2.5k

• Third round - £1.5k

• Second round - £1k

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schedule

Friday March 3Afternoon Session (1100 GMT, Main Stage from 1145 GMT)Main Stage(2x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Luke Littler v Nick Fullwell (R1)• Jelle Klaasen v Josh Payne (R1)• Danny Jansen v Bradley Brooks (R2)• Connor Scutt v Jimmy Hendriks (R2)• James Richardson/Tricole v Richie Burnett (R2)• Keegan Brown v Girvan/Zonneveld (R2)• Adrian Lewis v Joe Murnan (R3)• Josh Rock v Luke Woodhouse (R3)• Montgomery/Jenkins/Warner v Simon Whitlock (R3)

Stage Two(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Gian van Veen v Robert Owen (R1)• James Richardson v Thibault Tricole (R1)• Lukas Wenig v Jeffrey de Zwaan (R1)• Sebastian Bialecki v Joshua Richardson (R1)• Jules van Dongen v Kevin Doets (R2)• Rusty-Jake Rodriguez v Littler/Fullwell (R2)• Matt Campbell v Van Trijp/Holt (R2)• Labre/Klose v Mario Vandenbogaerde (R2)• Florian Hempel v Jamie Hughes (R3)• Boris Krcmar v Jermaine Wattimena (R3)• Steve Beaton v Scutt/Hendriks (R3)• Scott Williams v Klaasen/Payne/Pietreczko (R3)

Stage Three(4x R1, 4x R2, 5x R3)• Jurjen van der Velde v Brett Claydon (R1)• Geert Nentjes v Christian Kist (R1)• Arron Monk v Vladimir Andersen (R1)• Dan Read v Callum Loose (R1)• Jose Justicia v Mickey Mansell (R2)• Cameron Menzies v Moston/Neyens (R2)• Ted Evetts v McEwan/Lauby (R2)L Gurney/Pilgrim v Burton/Smith-Neale (R2)• William O’Connor v Devon Petersen (R3)• Lewy Williams v Jansen/Brooks (R3)• Van Dongen/Doets v Szaganski/Kciuk (R3)• Labre/Klose/Vandenbogaerde v Adam Gawlas (R3)• Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Littler/Fullwell v Ritchie Edhouse (R3)

Stage Four(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Conor Heneghan v Daniel Lee (R1)• Graham Hall v Jeffrey Sparidaans (R1)• Jacques Labre v Daniel Klose (R1)• Karel Sedlacek v Harry Lane (R1)• Luc Peters v James Wilson (R2)• Damian Mol v Davey/L Evans (R2)• Read/Loose v Brian Raman (R2)• Bialecki/Joshua Richardson v White/Roelofs (R2)• Ryan Joyce v Mike De Decker (R3)• Menzies/Moston/Neyens v Ian White (R3)• Jim Williams v Van Veen/Owen/Waites (R3)• Slevin/Kuivenhoven/Wilkinson v Monk/Andersen/Goffin/Knops (R3)

Stage Five(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Andy Jenkins v Adam Warner (R1)• Noel Grant v Graham Usher (R1)• Nathan Girvan v Niels Zonneveld (R1)• Michael Flynn v Jonathan Wynn (R1)• Richard Veenstra v Jamie Clark (R2)• Taylor/Webster v Tony Martinez (R2)• Heneghan/Lee v Rupprecht/Kenny (R2)• Hall/Sparidaans v Thomas Banks (R2)• Martijn Kleermaker v Steve Lennon (R3)• Martin Lukeman v Read/Loose/Raman (R3)• Madars Razma v Cole/Van der Wal/Killington (R3)• James Richardson/Tricole/Burnett v Van der Velde/Claydon/R Huybrechts (R3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stage Six(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Callum Goffin v Robbie Knops (R1)• Pascal Rupprecht v Nick Kenny (R1)• Jarred Cole v Jitse Van der Wal (R1)• Jim McEwan v Danny Lauby (R1)• Kevin Burness v Nathan Rafferty (R2)• Grant/Usher v John O’Shea (R2)• Wenig/De Zwaan v Nentjes/Kist (R2)• Klaasen/Payne v Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)• Mensur Suljovic v Justicia/Mansell (R3)• Keane Barry v Mol/Davey/L Evans (R3)• Jeff Smith v Campbell/Van Trijp/Holt (R3)• Flynn/Wynn/Sedlacek/Lane v L Gurney/Pilgrim/Burton/Smith-Neale (R3)

Stage Seven(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Jim Moston v Kenny Neyens (R1)• Dylan Slevin v Maik Kuivenhoven (R1)• Gary Davey v Lee Evans (R1)• Danny van Trijp v Christopher Holt (R1)• Radek Szaganski v Krzysztof Kciuk (R2)• Van Veen/Owen v Scott Waites (R2)• Van der Velde/Claydon v Ronny Huybrechts (R2)• Flynn/Wynn v Sedlacek/Lane (R2)• Ryan Meikle v Burness/Rafferty (R3)• Andrew Gilding v Taylor/Webster/Martinez (R3)• Brown/Girvan/Zonneveld v Darius Labanauskas (R3)• Evetts/McEwan/Lauby v Bialecki/Joshua Richardson/S White/Roelofs (R3)

Stage Eight(4x R1, 4x R2, 4x R3)• Dom Taylor v Darren Webster (R1)• Lewis Gurney v Darryl Pilgrim (R1)• Stuart White v Owen Roelofs (R1)• Stephen Burton v Adam Smith-Neale (R1)• Ross Montgomery v Jenkins/Warner (R2)• Slevin/Kuivenhoven v Shaun Wilkinson (R2)• Cole/Van der Wal v George Killington (R2)• Monk/Andersen v Goffin/Knops (R2)• Veenstra/Clark v Rowby-John Rodriguez (R3)• Ricky Evans v Grant/Usher/O’Shea (R3)• Wenig/De Zwaan/Nentjes/Kist v Peters/Wilson (R3)• Hall/Sparidaans/Banks v Heneghan/Lee/Rupprecht/Kenny (R3)Evening Session (1900 GMT)Fourth RoundPlay across eight stages

Saturday March 4Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)Fifth RoundPlay across four stages

Evening Session (1900 GMT)Sixth RoundPlay across two stages

Sunday March 5Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)Quarter-Finals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evening Session (1900 GMT)Semi-FinalsFinal

Betting odds

Michael van Gerwen is the current hot favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday after his previous success in the competition, while Michael Smith is also a frontrunner to take his chance at the title at the second time of asking.

• Michael van Gerwen - 5/1

• Michael Smith - 7/1

• Gerwyn Price - 7/1

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Peter Wright - 12/1

• Jonny Clayton - 14/1

• Josh Rock - 16/1

• Luke Humphries - 16/1

• Dave Chisnall - 20/1

• Danny Noppert - 25/1

Advertisement

Advertisement