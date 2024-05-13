John Fury has been involved in an altercation at a press conference for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

In the video, members of Usyk’s team are loudly chanting in support of their man, while Fury vociferously decries them. He is then seen pressing his head against the forehead of a member of team Usyk - it is unconfirmed if this is what caused the bleeding or not. Additionally, Fury is also seen shouting and lunging at members of team Usyk in a separate video. Usyk and Tyson Fury were not present for the events that unfolded.

However, a more recent video, featured on Mail Sport’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, shows Fury aiming a headbutt directly at a member of Usyk’s team. Immediately after this, several people attempted to pull the pair apart to prevent them from causing any more harm.

Like his son, Fury was also a professional boxer. He accumulated a record of 8 wins, 4 losses and one draw. His career began with a defeat against Snatch and Legend star Adam Fogerty - after defeating a handful of journeymen, Fury lost to Neil Malpass for the Central Area heavyweight title.

In 1991, Fury was knocked out by undefeated prospect Henry Akinwande. He took a four-year hiatus from the sport, returning for one final bout in 1995, where he lost to Steve Garber by knockout.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. The event will begin at 5pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected to take place at around 11pm.

