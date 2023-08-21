Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her second heptathlon world title following an exceptionally dramatic series of events which saw her defend her narrow lead over America’s Anna Hall in a gripping conclusion in the 800m.

Her win came on the same night that fellow British athlete Zharnel Hughes earned his 100m bronze medal in a stellar night for the Great Britain in Budapest. The two successes were only just over one hour apart on Sunday night (20 August) as both athletes completed their own redemption stories.

Johnson-Thompson, 30, is now one World Championship away from equalling compatriot Jessica Ennis-Hill’s record of three world championships. Ennis-Hill, 37, won her last World Championship gold in 2015, three years after her Olympic gold and one year before achieving silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

It had been a long journey for the 30-year-old from Liverpool to return to the top of the world. During the four years since her last global triumph, she has had to overcome a career-threatening Achilles rupture, a mid-competition injury at the Tokyo Olympics and the doubt and loss of love for her sport.

However, she ran a 800m personal best to finish 20 points ahead of Hall and is in the perfect place ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

What has Katarina Johnson-Thompson said?

Last year’s disappointing eight-placed finish at the Worlds in Eugene proved a turning point and speaking after her gold medal win in Budapest, Johnson-Thompson said: “In Tokyo I still thought I had a chance, I still thought I could have medalled. In Eugene I tried my best and I wasn’t getting anywhere.

“Eugene was the worst of me. It was such a horrible experience to be in the competition but not competing for the medals. I had no nerves coming into the 800m. When my name was called I could see the montages, I saw my 2019 self. All I wanted was a short at gold.

“I committed to the vision and committed to trying again. I committed to getting my heart broken - and this time I didn’t. It’s all come good and I’m so happy.”

What’s been said?

Three-time heptathlon world champion and former Olympican Jessica Ennis-Hill was on BBC TV saying: “It was incredible wasn’t it? No-one wrote her off, but we didn’t expect her to come away (as) best in the world again.