Khyree Jackson: NFL rookie cornerback dies aged 24 after car collision

An NFL rookie has passed away at the age of 24.

Minnesota Vikings and NFL rookie Khyree Jackson has died at the age of 24 after being involved in a car crash late at night on Friday, July 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Jackson, riding in a maroon Dodge Charger as the front seat passenger, was caught up in a three-car accident. The two other people in the car, driver Isaiah Hazel and backseat passenger, Anthony Lytton Jr, were also killed.

The car Jackson was riding in was ‘forced’ to leave the road after another car struck it at a ‘high speed’. After the car swerved off the road, it then hit ‘multiple tree stumps’ - Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton Jr later died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Following Jackson’s passing, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah issued a statement on their official website, which reads: “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally.

“His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in.

“I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings.”

