The latest transfer news from around the Premier League as Man Utd and Aston Villa hit the headlines.

Manchester United have reportedly moved a step closer to adding to their attacking ranks over the last 24 hours.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have identified the signing of a new striker as a main priority for the summer transfer window after Rasmus Hojlund struggled to find form on a consistent basis throughout his first season with the club. Several attacking options have been considered over the last six months but it is Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee who seems to have emerged as their top target in the last fortnight.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a successful season last time out as he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists to help his side secure a top five place in Serie A and with it came a spot in the coming season’s Champions League. However, it now seems increasingly likely Zirkzee will depart in the near future after Sky Sports reported the Red Devils have ‘made it clear’ they will meet the forward’s £34m release clause and are holding internal discussions over whether to pay the fee in full or agree a structured set of payments with Bologna.

Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan are also said to be considering a move for the former Bayern Munich star, who will hope to earn only his second appearance at Euro 2024 when the Netherlands face England in the semi-final on Wednesday night. Zirkzee came off the bench in Saturday night’s quarter-final win against Turkey as Ronald Koeman’s side came from a goal down to secure a place in the last four of the tournament.

Aston Villa snubbed by Italy star as Roma make move

The future of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal with the Serie A giants.

The 26-year-old will return to the Turin-based side over the next two weeks after a short break following Italy’s exit from Euro 2024 - but it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Juve once the summer transfer window closes next month. Several clubs are said to be showing an interest in Chiesa but one report in Italy has suggested the winger is not keen on a potential move to Aston Villa, despite Unai Emery’s side preparing for a first ever season in the Champions League after they claimed a fourth place finish last year.

Aston Villa are long-term admirers of Federico Chiesa, but are likely to face competition from Roma for the Italian winger. | AFP via Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti said: "It is clear that perhaps something would change if an offer arrived from an English club rather than Roma, but Chiesa is very ambitious. Last year there was interest from Aston Villa, who will most likely go to the Champions League because they are fourth in the Premier League. He felt Aston Villa was not enough of a club to convince him to leave Juve.”