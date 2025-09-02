Across all ceremonial counties, there is representation from 11 sports by athletes who attract the most online interest.

While footballers dominate in online interest, local sports stars from Formula One, wrestling, and boxing also rank above their sporting peers.

A new study has revealed the most notable sportsperson from every English county in 2025, based on online interest.

Researchers at Harrod Sport analysed the popularity of more than 27,800 professional athletes, measuring their average monthly Wikipedia searches over the past year. The results were then matched to each athlete’s birthplace to showcase the most celebrated sports stars in each ceremonial county of England.

Some of the biggest names in British sport dominate their local areas, including Hertfordshire’s Lewis Hamilton with 452,310 monthly profile views. The seven-time Formula One world champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time and holds the record for most Formula One wins, with 105 to date.

More than 60% of England's counties see a footballer rank as their most notable sportsperson in 2025.

London is represented by England captain Harry Kane, who receives 247,020 searches each month, while Marcus Rashford is Greater Manchester’s most notable name at 155,670. While Rashford ‘s playing time has been inconsistent between injuries and loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona in 2025, his name still attracts huge interest on and off the pitch.

In Yorkshire, Erling Haaland represents West Yorkshire with 184,440 searches. Born in Leeds while his father played for the club, Haaland has become one of the most feared and talked-about footballers in the world. Tyne and Wear, meanwhile, is led by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, whose enduring popularity secures him 108,390 monthly searches.

Motorsport also features prominently beyond Hamilton. Bristol-born Lando Norris has surged to 358,620 monthly searches, making him one of the most high-profile figures in the country. Norfolk’s George Russell also ranks highly with 133,860 searches, while Somerset’s Jenson Button (52,860) and Surrey’s James Hunt (72,270) underline the UK’s rich heritage in Formula One.

Not every county is represented by football or racing, however. Gloucestershire’s Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards (36,060) remains a national treasure thanks to his remarkable Olympic ski jumping story, while Cornwall’s Sweet Saraya (11,250) highlights wrestling’s cultural impact. Berkshire’s Sheli McCoy (42,240) brings weightlifting into the spotlight, and Staffordshire is led by former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, who records 82,140 monthly searches.

Other notable figures include Leicestershire’s Gary Lineker (110,550), who is as well-known for his broadcasting in 2025, despite an impressive playing career that included major trophy wins at Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, and the 1986 World Cup Golden Boot.

Harrod Sport says these findings illustrate how athletes from all corners of England have captured public attention, whether through legendary achievements, current form, or cultural impact.

