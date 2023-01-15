Mark Williams will face Judd Trump in the Masters final

It is the final of the Masters snooker 2023.

After a week of intense action and titanic clashes, it all comes down to this. Mark Williams and Judd Trump will step out into Alexandra Palace, looking to walk away with it all.

Advertisement

The tournament began under a cloud after the suspension of Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing. Zhao and Yan are two of 10 Chinese players currently suspended from the tour pending the outcome of a probe by the sport’s world governing body, the WPBSA.

BBC will once again provide live coverage of the Masters final, having shown the full tournament throughout the last week. It will begin on Sunday (15 January) afternoon and will be spread across two sessions.

Advertisement

If you have ever wondered how much it would cost to attend the Masters snooker final. Here is all you need to know:

When is the Masters final?

Advertisement

The competition began at Alexandra Palace in London last Sunday (8 January) and the final takes place today (15 January) after a week of exciting action. Mark Williams has reached his fourth final, his first in 20 years, and he will face off against Judd Trump.

Where does the final take place?

The Masters snooker 2023 has been held at Alexandra Palace throughout the seven days of comeptition. The final will also take place at the north London venue.

It has been the venue for the Masters since 2012. The competition first launched in 1975 and was originally held at the West Centre Hotel in London.

Advertisement

Can you watch the Masters 2023 final?

Advertisement

Fans are able to attend the Masters final at Alexandra Palace. However like all other major sporting events you need tickets to watch it in person live.

It is also televised by the BBC. The Masters final will be shown on BBC Two/ Two HD.

How much do tickets for the Masters 2023 final cost?

Tickets for the Masters 2023 final are split between the afternoon and evening sessions. The first session will begin at 1pm and the second at 7pm.

Advertisement

If you had wanted to just watch the afternoon session, standard seating started at £73 per person - but an all day ticket would have set you back £117 each. Premium seats cost £117 and £183 for afternoon and all day respectively.

For those wanting to splash out on a luxury VIP booth for the afternoon it would have cost £391 and £715 for an all day booth, according to See Tickets. The century club costs you £466 per ticket for the afternoon and £815 per ticket for all day.

Advertisement

However all of the tickets for the Masters 2023 final are sold out.

What time do the sessions start?

On its website, Alexandra Palace explains the timings as follows:

Advertisement

Afternoon Session

Doors open - 11.30am

Start time - 1pm

End time - 4.30pm

Advertisement

Evening Session

Doors open - 6pm

Start time - 7pm

End time - 10pm

How much prize money will the winner earn?