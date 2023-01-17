Vitality Roses will play in Netball Quad series later this month following series win over Jamaica. How to watch on UK TV.

England’s Vitality Rosees netball squad were involved in a three-match series over the Jamaica Sunshine and beat their opponents 2-1. They will now travel to South Africa for the 2023 Netball Quad series later this month.

The series had been poised at 1-1 ahead of the third match decider but England’s Natalie Metcalf and Imogen Allison drove the Roses’ attack as the defence looked settled with the experience of Geva Mentor to help. Shooter Helen Housby was able to return to the side despite limping off on Saturday’s defeat and she formed a formidable partnership with Olivia Tchine to secure a 63-59 win over the Sunshine girls.

Roses captain Metcalf said she was “really proud” to get a “massive” win against Jamaica, who secured silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She added: “I fell really emotional to secure the series on home soil I’m really proud. This is massive - Jamaica are an incredible team, playing against them is so hard every time so for us to have this opportunity to play them and test ourselves for the last time before the World Cup, it’s been crucial for us.”

As the Vitality Roses prepare for their next challenge, here is all you need to know about the 2023 Netball Quad series...

Helen Housby in action against Jamaica

When is the Netball Quad series 2023?

The series begins on Saturday 21 Janaury and will conclude on Wednesday 25 January. Here is the full schedule (all times are GMT):

Saturday 21 January:

South Africa vs New Zealand - 2pm

Australia vs Vitality Roses - 4pm

Sunday 22 January:

South Africa vs Vitality Roses - 2pm

Australia vs New Zealand - 4pm

Tuesday 24 January:

South Africa vs Australia - 2pm

Vitality Roses vs New Zealand - 4pm

Wednesday 25 January:

3rd vs 4th- 2pm

FINAL: 4pm

Where is the series taking place?

The International Convention Centre in Cape Town will host the Netball Quad Series. This is also the location of the Netball World Cup which will take place later in the year from 28 July to 6 August.

How to watch the Netball Quad series 2023

The netball series will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Mix, Arena and Sky Sports’ YouTube channel will show all the action from Cape Town. Those wishing to watch can sign up to Sky Sports for £46/month or NowTV offer daily passes for £11.98/day.

Who is in the Vitality Roses Squad?

16 netball players will be heading out to Cape Town:

Imogen Allison (Team Bath)

Eleanor Cardwell (Adeliade Thunderbirds)

Jade Clarke (London Pulse)

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (Surrey Storm)

Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse)

Layla Guscoth (Surrey Storm)

Jo Harten (GIANTS Netball)

Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning)

Helen Housby (NSW Swifts)

Laura Malcolm (Trident Homes Tactix)

Elle McDonald (Leeds Rhinos)

Geva Mentor (Collingwood Magpies)

Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder)

Chelsea Pitman (London Pulse)

Olivia Tchine (London Pulse)

Francesca Williams (Loughborough Lightning)