Everything you need to know about BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 will air this evening as MediaCity in Salford welcomes some of the United Kingdom’s most talented sportsmen and women to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months. After an action-packed year that most recently saw Argentina lift the men’s World Cup trophy in Qatar, a shortlist of six candidates was revealed earlier this week - chosen by a panel that is chaired by BBC’s director of sport, Barbara Slater.

The ceremony has been running since 1954, when Christopher Chataway claimed the first ever award after he set a world record time of 13 minutes 51.6 seconds in the 500m. The UK’s latest winner was Emma Raducanu who became the first female tennis player to win the trophy since Virginia Wade in 1977 after she beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final three months prior. Previous winners of the BBC SPOTY include Lewis Hamilton, Mo Farah and Andy Murray - with the latter being the only sportsperson to lift the trophy on three occasions.

Ahead of another thrilling awards ceremony today, here is everything you need to know about the BC Sports Personality of the Year 2022...

How do I vote for BBC SPOTY 2022?

There are two different ways fans are able to vote for their BBC Sports Personality of the Year ahead of tonight’s ceremony - by phone or through the BBC Sport website. If you wish to vote by phone, numbers will be shown on screen during the live show. Calls to the 11-digit number from landlines and mobiles cost 15p plus your network’s access charge while calls from mobiles to the seven-digit number cost 15p per vote and should cost less than calling the 11-digit number from your mobile.

You will need to sign in or register for a BBC account to vote online. If unsure, there is plenty more information on how to vote on the SPOTY section of the BBC website.

BBC SPOTY 2022 nominees

Jessica Gadirova

Gadirova claimed Britain’s first world all-around medal and became only the fifth British gymnast to be individual world champion when she won floor gold on the final day of the world championships, as well as silver in the team event and a historic bronze in the all-around competition. The 18-year-old has also been named on the Young Sports Personality shortlist. After she was named as a BBC SPOTY candidate, she told BBC Sport: “I’m just so shocked to be in that shortlist with such incredible athletes and to be recognised for my hard work and achievements - it’s incredible.”

Beth Mead

Beth Mead helped make history when she lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with England’s Lionesses as they won their first major tournament with a 2-victory over Germany earlier this year. The 27-year-old shone individually too as she was named the player of the tournament and also won the Golden Boot - scoring an impressive six goals and providing five assists. Mead was also voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and was runner up in the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Eve Muirhead

Muirhead captained Great Britain’s women’s team that won curling gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics as she became Scotland’s most decorated curler. The 32-year-old won the European Championships three times and also claimed a sixth world mixed doubles title with Bobby Lammie in April before confirming her retirement.

Ronnie O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan became the oldest world champion in Crucible history when he claimed his seventh World Championship title to equal Stephen Hendry’s record in the modern era. His 18-13 final win over Judd Trump earned him his 39th ranking title, also winning the Champion of Champions and Hong Kong Masters in 2022.

Ben Stokes

Stokes led England to the men’s T20 World Cup victory after beating Pakistan in a thrilling final last month. The 31-year-old’s side claimed nine victories from 10 games against New Zealand, India, South Africa and Pakistan. Stokes already has one BBC SPOTY award to his name after beating Lewis Hamilton and Dina Asher-Smith to the award in 2019.

Jake Wightman

Wightman claimed gold in Oregon earlier this year as he produced an exceptional 1500m run at the World Championships - becoming the first British man to win the world title in the event since Steve Cram in 1983. The 28-year-old also won 800m silver at the European Championships and 1500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

BBC SPOTY 2022 odds

England and Arsenal forward, Beth Mead, is currently a clear favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award this evening, according to Sky Bet. Ben Stokes and Ronnie O’Sullivan are second and third. Here are today’s odds:

• Beth Mead - 1/8

• Ben Stokes - 7/1

• Ronnie O’Sullivan - 40/1

• Eve Muirhead - 100/1

• Jake Wightman - 100/1

• Jessica Gadirova - 100/1

BBC SPOTY rules

The BBC panel carefully selected the six nominees based on the following criteria:

• Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage

• Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports

• Takes into account ‘impact’ of the person’s sporting achievements beyond the sport in question

Sportspeople are eligible to be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award if they are UK citizens or all of the following criteria apply:

• They play a significant amount of their sport in the UK

• Their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a non-UK based team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the World Sport Star award)

• They are residents in the UK

In the event of:

• A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. There will be no award in the second place category and the third place category award will go to the contender scoring highest after the two in the tie

• A tie in the public vote amongst the three contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst the three and there will be no awards in the second and third place categories

• A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the second highest number of votes, the second place award will be shared amongst those two and there will be no award in the third place category