Newcastle and Bournemouth will battle it out for a place in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup

Newcastle United will take on Bournemouth in the EFL round of 16 in a game which pits the Magpies manager Eddie Howe against his former club.

Howe enjoyed sustained success with The Cherries during two spells with the club spanning from 2008 until 2020. During his time at Dean Court he guided Bournemouth from the bottom of League 2 into the unprecedented heights of the Premier League.

The 45-year-old has continued to thrive since taking over as Newcastle boss and will be aiming to end the Toon’s 67 year wait for a domestic trophy.

The round of 16 tie is the first game to be played by the two clubs since the World Cup break in November and comes just five days before the resumption of the Premier League.

But is Newcastle’s game with Bournemouth on TV and how can you watch the EFL clash? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Bournemouth?

Newcastle United will host Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Tuesday 20 December. The two Premier League teams are both battling it out for a place in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Gary O’Neil succeeded Scott Parker as Bournemouth boss. (Getty Images)

The tie is a sell-out and an outcome must be achieved on the night - if the scores are level after 90 minutes then the game will go straight to a penalty shootout.

Is Newcastle vs Bournemouth on TV?

Newcastle United’s game against Bournemouth will not be televised in the UK. However, those watching the game in the USA will be able to livestream all of the action via ESPN+.

Highlights of the round of 16 clash will be available on ITV 4 after the game at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

When did the two sides last meet?

Newcastle United hosted Bournemouth earlier this season at St James’ Park.

The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw. Philip Billing opened the scoring for the Cherries in Gary O’Neil’s third game in charge - however they were pegged back after an Alexander Isak’s goal from the penalty spot.

It was the Sweden striker’s first home goal for Newcastle after completing a record breaking deal to join the club for £63 million. He is yet to play a game for the Magpies since then after sustaining a long term injury.

Team news

Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope have all returned from England duty and the trio will all be available for the League Cup clash.

Allan Saint Maximin is a slight injury doubt after a knock during a friendly victory over Rayo Vallecano. Record signing Isak remains sidelined through injury and there is not yet a timeframe in place for his comeback.

Bournemouth are returning from a warm weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup but didn’t play any friendlies.

The Cherries have injury doubts over David Brook, Llyold Kelly and Norberto Nero. While Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore will face fitness tests after taking part in the World Cup with Wales.

What to expect from Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United are the bookmakers favourites to progress to the last eight of the competition after an impressive start to the campaign.

Eddie Howe’s team currently sit third in the Premier League table and have lost just once in their opening 15 games. The Magpies have catapulted up the table in the last 12 months and have three times as many points as they did at this time last year.

Newcastle progressed to the last 16 after a 2-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers and a penalty shootout victory over Crystal Palace. The Magpies are aiming to win the League Cup for the first time in their history and are bidding to win their first piece of domestic silverware since the FA Cup in 1955.

The likes of Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and former Cherries striker Callum Wilson are likely to play an important role in the game.

Gary O’Neill will take charge of Bournemouth for the first time as permanent manager in the EFL Cup tie. The 39-year-old succeeded Scott Parker in August after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool and has picked up a total of 13 points from 11 Premier League games as interim boss.

Bournemouth went into the international break on good form after back to back victories over Everton. The Cherries progressed to the round of 16 after a penalty shoot-out victory over Norwich and a 4-1 victory over Everton.

Bournemouth’s key players so far this season have been Kieffer Moore and Philip Billing who have both scored four goals in all competitions.

