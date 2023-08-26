All the details you need to tune into the heavyweigh bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is almost here, and we have rounded up everything you need to know about the fight.

Dubois is eyeing a shock in the unified world title bout in Poland, with the Brit having stepped in after talks between Usyk and Tyson Fury broke down. Usyk is unbeaten in 20 professional fights, and he is putting his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts on the line in this fight after beating Anthony Joshua twice.

Dubois, who is from London, has won his last five fights, and he will look to derail Usyk’s heavyweight dominance in Poland as fans continue to hope for a Fury/Usyk matchup.

When is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois?

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday, August 26 at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.

The main card begins at 7pm, with the main fight expected to take place at 10pm UK time. The ring walk will likely take place around 20pm before that.

Full undercard

The full undercard is as follows:

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Aadam Hamed vs Vojtech Hardy

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

Is Usyk vs Dubois on TV?

This fight will be broadcast live on TV in the UK, with TNT Sports providing coverage.

The box office event is available for £19.95, and that also covered the live streaming service on the TNT Sports app and website for those who prefer to watch that way.

What has Usyk said?

After weighing in 12 pounds lighter, Usyk said: “Maybe I’m not heavy like Daniel but I have different, I have heart.”

He added: “My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced…I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”

What has Dubois said?

Speaking about his readiness, Dubois said: “I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”

Will there be a rematch?

Speaking ahead of the fight, promoter Frank Warren has said on TalkSPORT: “There isn’t a rematch clause in there because it’s a mandatory defence.