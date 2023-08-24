Aadam Hamed will make his professional boxing debut on the undercard of Usyk vs Dubois

Aadam Hamed will make his boxing debut this weekend. (YouTube)

Boxing fans will be introduced to a new name in Aadam Hamed as he follows in the footsteps of his famous father Prince Naseem by appearing on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's fight with Daniel Dubois.

Prince Naseem enjoyed a sensational career from 1992 to 2002 which saw him become a five-time featherweight world champion.

Nassem is described as one of the most talented fighters of his generation and he is known for his exceptional one-punch knockout power and his highly athletic and hard-hitting southpaw style.

He is an entertainer in and out of the ring and was known for his unconventional boxing antics, spectacular ring entrances and charismatic interviews which made him one of the most iconic sports stars of his era.

The 49-year-old has been credited as an influence for a number of stars within the sport including Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather and David Haye.

But what can we expect from his son Aadam as the Hamed family prepare to put on a show in the boxing ring for the first time in over two decades?

Who is Aadam Hamed?

Aadam Hamed has aspirations of being a world champion. (YouTube)

Aadam Hamed is the youngest son of boxing icon Prince Nazeem and he will make his professional debut on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s world title fight against Daniel Dubois.

His older brother Sami Hamed also has aspirations of becoming a professional boxer in the near future.

The pair have both been training at the McCracken gym in Birmingham. Famous names such as Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch have both trained at the gym in recent years.

Both brothers have aspirations of becoming world champions in their careers and they have relocated away from their mansion in Wentworth to pursue their boxing dreams.

Aadam said: “We live on a golf course back home and were chilling. But it can be hard to get the hunger and grit when you live in a beautiful house and you have got people cooking or cleaning for you.”

Their trainer Shane McCracken claims both fighters have flashes of their fathers ability.

Aadam is described as the fighter with the flashy movement and speed, whereas Sami is described as the power puncher.

Aadam often uploads videos and pictures of his training on his Instagram account and he has already built up an impressive following of over 112,000.

What has Aadam Hamed said ahead of his boxing debut?

Aadam Hamed has expressed his excitement ahead of his debut.

The 23-year-old said: “It is an amazing opportunity for my debut, I am super excited and thank you to everyone that has come out for the support.

“I am really looking forward to getting out there and showcasing my skills. I have been training for a long time and the only question I have been getting asked is ‘when are you turning pro? Or ‘ are you going to actually fight.”

Frank Warren was the promoter of Prince Nazeem throughout his career in the sport and he will also promote Aadam as he embarks on his boxing journey.