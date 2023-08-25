Tottenham recorded a 2-0 win over Man Utd in their last Premier League game

Tottenham Hotspur will look to build on their excellent victory over Manchester United as they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have recorded four points from their opening two Premier League matches as they adjust to life without all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

Bournemouth are hoping to record their first victory of the Andoni Iraola era. They kicked off the campaign with a hard fought draw against West Ham, before falling to a defeat away at Liverpool.

The match is expected to be an intriguing affair and both managers are known for having an attacking style of play which sees their teams press high up the field. But when is Tottenham’s trip to the Vitality Stadium and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bournemouth vs Tottenham

The Vitality Stadium will play host to the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Tottenham on Saturday 26 August.

The fixture is typically an entertaining affair and the game finished 3-2 on both occasions last season with Bournemouth and Tottenham both winning one game each.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Bournemouth’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. Kick off is 12.30pm BST, with liver coverage commencing at 12pm.

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+ which includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. Fans are able to download the app for discovery+ on their mobile phone or electronic devices.

Team news

Tottenham are likely to be without James Maddison. (Getty Images)

Bournemouth’s latest summer signing Tyler Adams will have to wait for his Cherries debut as he continues to recover from a long-standing hamstring issue that he picked up during his time at Leeds United.

New signing Alex Scott remains sidelined along with Dango Outtara and Marcus Tavernier. The Cherries could be boosted by the return of Lewis Cook who is close to recovering from a groin problem.