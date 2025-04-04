Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teammates of Tai Woffinden dedicated their recent victory to the coma-stricken star - with one rider paying a tearful tribute.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Woffinden is in an induced coma following a crash in Poland last weekend, which has reportedly also left him with multiple broken bones.

Last night (April 3) his Sheffield Tiger teammates dominated with a 61-29 win over Birmingham in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership. The result was their joint-highest victory in Premiership history, with the visitors picking up just three race wins all evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When talking about his friend after the game, international captain Josh Pickering broke down in tears.

Sheffield captain Josh Pickering looks ahead to the new speedway season. Photo: David Kessen, National World | David Kessen

He said: “It was an awesome team performance. Our backs were against the wall and it goes to show a great team can get going when the times are tough.

“I’m so proud of all of the boys here tonight – obviously we’ve got something sat at the back of our minds and we’re going to continue to have that for a number of weeks. I didn’t want to talk about it leading up to the meeting, but things hit close to home when it’s one of your best mates.”

Sheffield Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “What happened on Sunday with Tai has, understandably, knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. It’s been a really, really strange and tough couple of days for everyone in the team, for everyone connected with the club and for the whole of the speedway world as well because he is one of the biggest names and characters we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It goes without saying that he hasn’t been off my mind this week and my thoughts and very best wishes go to Tai and all of his family.”

Tai’s wife Faye and mum have flown to Poland to be at his bedside. Posting on Instagram, Faye said: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time. Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support – it truly means the world to us. In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say. We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”