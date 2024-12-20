Thierry Jacob: Former world boxing champion dies age 59 as tributes paid

Emotional tributes have been paid to a former boxing world champion, who has died age 59.

Thierry Jacob was a boxer in the 1980s and 90s, who rose to become the WBC super bantamweight champion. His death has been confirmed by the mayor of Calais, where he lived.

The Frenchman became a professional boxer in 1984 and spent 10 years in the sport. During that time, he racked up a record of 39 wins and six losses. He became world champion in 1992, beating Mexican boxer Daniel Zaragoza - in front of his adoring French fans in his home town.

Announcing the news on Facebook, mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart said: “We begin this day with sad news. Thierry Jacob died overnight, so young.”

Jacob is survived by his sons, including Romain - who has followed in his footsteps to become a professional boxer himself, claiming the European super featherweight title in 2014.