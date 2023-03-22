Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk may not fight after Ukrainian camp calls of fight due to demands from Gyp

One of the biggest heavyweight clashes of all time had been set to take place next month after Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk reached a purse split agreement. However, it is now believed that the fight is off with talks collapsing.

Fury would put his WBC belt on the line while the Ukrainian fighter puts his IBF, WBA and WBO straps in the mix and the winner will be crowned the best heavyweight on the planet - and the first to hold all belts. The Ukrainian camp has confirmed to talkSport, however that the fight is off after Fury made a number of unrealistic demands.

The Cat had agreed to the exceptionally disproportionate purse and he was preparing to take on Britain’s Gypsy King at the end of April. Frank Warren is still insistent that the fight will go ahead.

Here is all you need to know about the proposed heavyweight clash between Usyk and Fury...

When is the proposed fight?

The fight wset to take place on Saturday 29 April 2023 and will take place at Wembley Stadium. The main card will begin at 10pm depending on the length of the undercard fights, which are yet to be confirmed.

It had been hoped by the fighters that the bout would take place in the Middle East, which would have brought in much more money than is now available in the UK.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk following his second win over Anthony Joshua

What is the purse split?

Usyk, who beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua last August 2022 in their heavyweight clash, agreed to a purse split of 70/30 in favour of the Gypsy King.

It had been thought an agreement would not be reached due to the amount Fury had been asking for, but the Ukrainian heavyweight champion has accepted the offer, but added an additional clause of his own: 34-year-old Fury will have to donate £1million to the Ukraine War appeal.

What happens now?

The WBA has now extended their deadline until April for Fury vs Usyk to be agreed or they would order Usyk’s next mandatory title defence. Usyk is now plotting his next fight and that is likely to be his mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois. Fury’s UK promoter, Waren, is however still hopeful that the fight can be salvaged.

What has been said?

In a video posted online, the Ukrainian boxer said: “Greedy belly, I accept your offer. 70/30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley, but you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight £1million and every day of delay you will pay one per cent of your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal?”

In the most recent twist of the tale, Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, spoke to talkSPORT saying that “with huge regret in my heart” they had pulled the plug. “The fight is called off. The reason for that is it went too far. There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted 70/30 Tyson Fury started to think he can put a saddle on his neck and start riding Usykk as much as he can. It is not right.

“Usyk accepted the 70/30 split. He was so loyal and he was so willing to make this fight happen. But this fight is not about Tyson Fury. It is about the WBC belt and expanding his collection.

“If it is so complicated that Tyson tries to avoid it by putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal, then there is no need to put more effort into it.

“The only thing that stays in my mind is that undisputed stays our highest priority and we will do our best to make it happen within the shortest period of time and whoever is the temporary holder of the WBC belt, we will try to make it happen.”

