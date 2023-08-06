Social media personality - and brother of Prime Energy mogul Logan - Jake Paul has recorded his seventh professional boxing victory, overcoming his first loss to Tommy Fury in February to defeat former UFC star Nate Diaz in Dallas.

In the fifth round of their ten-round fight, the 26-year-old knocked Diaz, who was making his professional boxing debut, to the ground. But the 38-year-old Diaz, who left the UFC in 2022 after 15 years, made the younger competitor work for his unanimous decision victory.

After defeating him with judges scores of 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91, Paul has reportedly offered Diaz $10 million (£7.8 million) for a battle under MMA rules.

How did the fight go?

Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight (Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

For the majority of the 10-round fight, Paul clearly had the upper hand, and Diaz frequently looked like he was about to be knocked out. Paul displayed greater conditioning throughout the contest, even after Diaz hit Paul multiple times near the end of the third round, leaving him wobbled before the bell.

The crowd, which was overwhelmingly in favour of Diaz, erupted multiple times as he maintained his onslaught in the fourth round. But in the fifth, Diaz seemed worn out, and Paul seized the chance with a clean left hook which briefly knocked Diaz to the ground.

Despite Diaz' battle with puffiness in both eyes, neither boxer scored significantly in the sixth round. In the seventh, Diaz scored with a combination of punches, and in an especially action-packed eighth round, both boxers traded blows.

Diaz showboated in the ring throughout, occasionally taunting Paul, turning away from him and even making fun of one of his opponent's punches. But there were other times when Diaz appeared to be on the verge of being knocked out, and Diaz appeared less and less sure of himself as the bout went on.

Paul has now defeated former UFC champions on three occasions. In December 2021, he knocked out Tyron Woodley, and in September of last year, he defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

How can I watch the replay of the fight?

UK viewers can rewatch the main event's highlights on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, where extended highlights and complete card highlights will also be posted at a later date.

At the time of writing, there is no assurance that the complete bout will be posted for free on YouTube, and given its big-money nature, we'd say the full fight is unlikely to be made freely available anytime soon.