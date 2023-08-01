YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul steps out of his brother’s shadow in new Netflix documentary

Jake Paul has made quite a living from running his mouth, and now the YouTube star is the focus of Netflix documentary Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child.

The self-proclaimed problem child (read irritating self-obsessed rich boy) reveals how he became a household name among American youth and his rise from online prankster to pro boxer.

Born to two successful real estate agents and the younger brother of a more famous internet celebrity, Untold is not exactly a rags to riches story - it’s more a middle class to obscene wealth kind of tale.

Paul flaunts his A-list lifestyle on social media, sharing snaps of himself driving fast cars, training for his next fight, and taking flights on a private jet.

And now he’s cottoned onto the latest celebrity trend of releasing a Netflix documentary about his wild rise to fame because please God won’t someone pay more attention to him.

Jake Paul is the subject of new Netflix documentary Untold

What is Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child about?

Untold follows Paul from child wrestler, to online personality and YouTube prankster, to professional boxer and incessant sh*ttalker.

Also featured in the documentary are Paul’s older brother Logan, their father Greg, and mother Pamela. They discuss Paul’s childhood and how he became the man(-child) he is today. His boxing opponent, Tommy Fury, also features.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul, 26, is an American social media star who became famous on the seven-second video sharing app Vine. He later starred in Disney Channel series Bizaardbark and built a large following alongside his older brother Logan on YouTube.

Like all insufferable YouTubers, Paul went on to release a single, It's Everyday Bro, which is currently the 17th most disliked video in YouTube history. He released (and thankfully deleted) several more singles on YouTube.

After building a huge YouTube fanbase, Paul got involved in the boxing craze that swept up many YouTubers. His first amateur boxing match was the undercard fight with YouTuber Deji, the younger brother of KSI, ahead of the main fight between KSI and Paul’s brother Logan. Paul beat Deji by technical knockout in the fifth round.

Paul has since participated in seven professional boxing matches, winning the first six but losing the seventh fight against professional boxer Tommy Fury by split decision.

Tommy Fury speaks about Jake Paul on new Netflix documentary

Paul’s net worth is unknown, though it is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars - he claimed that he earned $30 million just from his loss to Fury.

The internet celebrity has found himself at the centre of several controversies - he was accused of scamming his fans with a paid online course on his since-shutdown website Edfluence, which offered less than it promised.

He has also been the subject of two separate sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies. Paul was also fined $400,000 dollars for promoting cryptocurrency without revealing that he had been sponsored to do so.

When is Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child on Netflix?

The 70-minute documentary landed on Netflix on Tuesday 1 August and is available to stream now.

Is there a trailer for Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child?