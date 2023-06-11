Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul confirmed their relationship back in April of this year.

Paul initially gained fame on Vine with his brother Logan Paul, and now has gone on to become a prolific influencer-boxer, and even has his own sports betting brand - Betr.

He was in a relationship with internet personality Tana Mongeau before announcing their breakup back in 2020 and then later with model Julia Rose.

So who is Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, and is she an Olympian? Here is everything you need to know.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam announced their relationship in April 2023 (Images: Getty)

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Leerdam, 24, is a Dutch speedskater who specialises in sprint events. She was born in the Netherlands, and became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Helsinki. The following year, she came second in the event.

Before turning professional in 2018, she won the ISU Junior World Cup in the 1000m and 1500m events, and became the Dutch junior sprint champion. Since 2018, Leerdam has won the 100, world title twice (2020 and 2023), silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and gold at the World Sprint Championships in 2022.

Currently, Leerdam is studying commercial economics at the Johan Cruyff Academy of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen. She was previously in a relationship with another speed skater, Koen Verwij starting in 2017 but announced they had gone their separate ways in August last year.

How did Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul meet?

The two connected over Instagram a few months ago. During Paul’s appearance on his brother's Youtube show Impaulsive, Paul admitted that he had become “obsessed” with his girlfriend, saying she reminds him of his mother.

He said: “Jutta is such an amazing woman and like, she reminds me so much of mum. She's so sweet, cooking, and she amazes me for how mature she is, how emotionally intelligent she is, how good she is at communicating, how good she is at loving, the list goes on and on and on. There's more woman, and she's so curvy, has the nicest body in the f****** world, and I'm obsessed with her”.

When his older brother asked where his emotions lay, Paul replied: “Deeply in love, it's so cool bro. It's crazy how life works, man.”

