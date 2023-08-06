England have a tough test against - there has never been a Netball World Cup final without Australia

Helen Housby and Natalie Metcalf of England celebrate during the Netball World Cup 2023, Pool F match between Australia and England on 3 August (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)

England have the chance to make history by becoming the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the Netball World Cup trophy in the modern era.

The Vitality Roses reached the World Cup final for the first time by beating reigning champions New Zealand 46-40 in Cape Town.

Jess Thirlby’s side will now face Australia in today’s (6 August) final after holding their nerve against the Silver Ferns and grinding out a thrilling win.

England have never won a Netball World Cup, but have taken the bronze medal home at the past three editions, and will be full of confidence after securing wins against both Australia and New Zealand for the first time at a World Cup, having beaten the former 56-55 on Thursday (3 August).

But there has never been a Netball World Cup final that didn't feature Australia, and the nation has won the tournament 11 times previously. England did win silver at the 1975 World Cup, but since that was played as a round-robin event, England did not compete in a final.

"Now there is expectation [on England]," former captain Serena Kersten said on BBC TV. "Everyone will expect them to get that gold medal, but that is still new territory."

Head coach Thirlby said: “When I got the job in August 2019, we had a Zoom call because as you know half the team are never England-based.

"One of the things I said was I wanted to help take us where no Roses team has gone before and that for us was a World Cup final. It has been four years in the making so it feels brilliant that we’ve gone on a journey and been patient.

"We’ve managed to get more court time and match minutes against the best teams in the world and we wanted to get to the start line of a World Cup with much more depth and I think we’re proving that it’s working well for us.

“I’m just incredibly proud that we’ve made that history.”

How can I watch it on TV?

In the UK, the Netball World Cup final is being broadcast live from Cape Town's International Convention Centre in South Africa on BBC Two.