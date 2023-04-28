Mark Allen and Luca Brecel are both in contention to reach Sunday and Monday’s World Snooker Championship final

The World Snooker Championship is drawing to another very dramatic close with Englishman Mark Selby falling behind his Northern Irish rival, Mark Allen, in his bid to win a fifth world crown.

Selby, who is competing in his eighth semi-final in snooker’s blue-riband event and was tipped to win the tournament following his dominant victory over four-time champion John Higgins on Wednesday. However, he is currently sitting behind Allen, 37, who has arguably been the player of the season so far and who is attempting to complete a career Triple Crown in Sheffield after winning the Masters.

The Crucible has once again played host to the World Snooker Championship and has been doing so since 1977. This location has often been questioned as the right home for such a tournament with many fans and players critical of its small size, especially when compared to the Ally Pally in London. Previous to 1977, the tournament was held at Middlesbrough Town Hall and a basketball centre in Melbourne before settling down in Sheffield.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the tournament in a shock win for Belgium’s Luca Brecel. Speaking after his win, Brecel said: “Ronnie told you ‘you’re a great player, I hope you win it.’ I love winning but I don’t mind losing and that’s a dangerous combination to have. I always play the same game, people say I don’t have a B game but I do, I just don’t use it.”

Mark Allen during World Snooker Championship 2023, he is currently ahead of Mark Selby

The Belgian semi-finalist also admitted that his wins have come after a tournament preparation of partying and drinking: “Before the tournament I was out partying, staying up late to 6 or 7am, playing Fifa with my friends, not practising.” It remains to be seen how this will fare for Brecel when he attempts to reach Sunday’s final.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the grand finale of the World Snooker Championship...

When is the World Snooker Championship final?

The final will conclude on Monday 1 May 2023. There will be four sessions of play over two days and will be the best of 35 frames:

Sunday 30 April - 1pm and 7pm

Monday 1 May - 1pm and 7pm

How to watch the World Snooker Championship final

BBC will have the coverage from the World Snooker Championship final, as will Eurosport’s Discovery. BBC Two will start their coverage at 1pm. The first programme will then conclude at 5pm before returning for the second session at 7pm.

Fans wishing to stream can do so through BBC iPlayer as well as through the Eurosport app and at eurosport.com. Entertainment and sport plans start from £6.99/month for Discovery+.

What is the final prize money?

The winner of the tournament will be taking home £500,000 while the runner-up is set to receive £200,000. Go to our article on the World Snooker championship prize fund to find out more.

Who will compete in World Snooker Championship final?

As it stands, it looks like Si Jiahui and Mark Allen will be reaching the final on Sunday but with two more sessions each to play this could completely change. Here are the current scores ahead of the second sessions:

Luca Brecel 3-5 Si Jiahui

Mark Allen 5-3 Mark Selby

Here is the schedule for the remaining sessions:

Friday 28 April:

10am: Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui

2.30pm: Mark Allen v Mark Selby

7pm: Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui

Saturday 29 April: