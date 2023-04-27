Luca Brecel knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out of World Snooker Championship in quarter-finals. How to watch final four

Ronnie O’Sullivan had his hopes of an eighth world title crushed by Luca Brecel who fought from 10-6 down to beat the seven-time Crucible champion 13-10 and reach the final four.

The British snooker icon equalled Stephen Hendry’s record of seven World Snooker Championship crowns at last year’s event and had been tipped to win this year’s tournament, becoming a new record-holder. However, Brecel then reeled off seven frames on the trot with final breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to deny O’Sullivan the opportunity for his eighth crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only did Brecel produce the biggest shock of the tournament, but his win over the 39-time ranking-event winner meant O’Sullivan failed to win a frame in a session at The Crucible for the first time since his 17-11 loss to Grame Dott in the 2006 semi-final.

Speaking after his defeat, O’Sullivan told BBC Sport: “(Brecel) played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him. He is such a dynamic talent and he is full of talent. Probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen. I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.

“If I’d have put up a bit more resistance maybe he wouldn’t have played as well but you still have to pot the balls. I just wasn’t playing well enough to have an impact on the game. If it was a boxing match they’d have stopped it very early because I was pinching frames and hanging on and it catches up with you at some point.”

Belgium’s Luca Brecel came from 10-6 down to make the World Snooker Championship semi-finals

Brecel will now prepare to face Si Jiahui who beat Anthony McGill in a nervy final-frame decider. Si is now the youngest semi-finalist since O’Sullivan in 1996.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know ahead of the final four matches...

When are the semi-finals?

Thursday 27 April:

Luca Brecel vs Si Jiahui - 1pm

Mark Allen vs Mark Selby - 7pm

Friday 28 April:

Luca Brecel vs Si Jiahui - 10am

Mark Allen vs Mark Selby - 2.30pm

Luca Brecel vs Si Jiahui - 7pm

Saturday 29 April:

Mark Allen vs Mark Selby - 10am

Luca Brecel vs Si Jiahui - 2.30pm

Mark Allen vs Mark Selby - 7pm

How to watch World Snooker Championship

BBC will have the coverage from the World Snooker Championship as well as Eurosport’s Discovery+. BBC Two will start their coverage at 1pm. The first programme will then conclude at 5pm before returning for the second session at 7pm.

Fans wishing to stream can do so through BBC iPlayer as well as through the Eurosport app and at eurosport.com. Entertainment and sport plans start from £6.99/month for Discovery+.

When is the final?

The final will be played over two days with four sessions in total. It will start on Sunday 30 April at 1pm, followed by the second session at 7pm. On Monday 1 May there will once again be a 1pm and 7pm session.

Quarter-final results: