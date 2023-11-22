A gruelling technical battle between Chad Gable and Noam Dar was one of the many standouts from this week’s WWE NXT show.

Noam Dar put his NXT Heritage Cup on the line in a wonderful technical encounter against Chad Gable on the most recent NXT show - but who came out on top? (Credit: WWE)

The latest episode of NXT delivered an electrifying night of intense matchups, unexpected twists, and gripping storylines. From championship clashes to hard-hitting Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches, the action-packed event kept fans on the edge of their seats. The NXT Heritage Cup Match between Noam Dar and Chad Gable proved to be a technical masterpiece. The two skilled competitors battled through multiple rounds, showcasing their prowess in takedowns, submissions, and strikes. Dar's ally, Mensah, played a pivotal role, providing a cheap shot to Gable in the second round.

However, Gable managed to secure a pinfall in Round Five with the Chaos Theory, levelling the score. The final round saw Gable locking in an ankle lock, forcing Dar to tap out - after the time limit had expired. Despite the valiant effort from both competitors, Noam Dar retained the Heritage Cup Championship.

The NXT Women's Championship Match took an unexpected turn before it even began, as Xia Li laid out Lyra Valkyria with a powerful spin kick. The match was declared a no-contest as Valkyria was assisted to the back, leaving the audience in suspense about the future of the women's championship. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo showcased their tag team prowess in a thrilling match against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. After a back-and-forth contest, Garza and Carrillo secured the victory with their signature finisher, underlining their dominance in the tag team division.

In a hard-hitting Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, Carmelo Hayes initially took control, but the tide turned when Lexis King interfered, only to be taken out by Hayes. Josh Briggs seized the opportunity, delivering a lariat and a splash off the top to secure the victory and advance in the Iron Survivor tournament.

WWE NXT Results for November 21 2023

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) def. Chad Gable

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Xi Li - No contest (due to pre-match attack)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Josh Briggs def. Carmelo Hayes

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport def. Thea Hail

Eddy Thorpe def. Charlie Dempsey

NXT Women’s Championship Match (rematch): Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Xi Li

