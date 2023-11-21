The son of the creator of the WarGames match looks ready to take his team to war as Cody Rhodes and company take on The Judgement Day at Survivor Series 2023

The Thanksgiving tradition returns this weekend with WWE's Survivor Series including two 'WarGames' style matches - but what is 'WarGames?' (Credit: WWE)

It’s wrestling’s annual holiday tradition, with the first event taking place back on Thanksgiving 1987 - but this weekend, bread will not be broken around the table for 20 WWE entertainers as the WWE Survivor Series looks to put to bed some rivalries in the unforgiving realm of the WarGames match. Not one but two are set to occur this weekend, along with the long-awaited return of WWE superstar Randy Orton, who last night was confirmed as a member of Team Cody on Monday Night Raw.

But it’s not just the men’s division that will wage war inside the double-steel cage environment, with the WWE Women’s division also taking arms inside the construction developed by the beloved late NWA Champion, Dusty Rhodes. The new and improved iteration of Damage CTRL, led (for now) by Bayley and with the additions of Asuka and Kairi Sane alongside IYO SKYE will take on ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. No news is there will be two additional entries for either team to make it a five-on-five encounter, but with Smackdown taking place this weekend, that might change.

Having turned his back on fellow LWO stablemate Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar will face off against Carlito, who made his return to WWE screens not too long ago. Escobar was blamed by Carlito for costing Rey Mysterio his WWE United States Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, with tensions between the two exploding on WWE Smackdown, where Escobar attacked the leg of Rey Mysterio, causing an “injury” and leading to Carlito stepping in to defend the honour of the WWE Hall of Famer.

It wouldn’t be a WWE show without Mami though, who is always on top - Rhea Ripley defends her Women’s Championship against Zoey Starks in what could be a star-turning performance for the younger Starks. We also have the small matter about Damian Priest holding that Money in the Bank briefcase too, with a guaranteed title show wherever and whenever… perhaps even during a WarGames match for example.

What is the WarGames match?

The WarGames match is a unique and intense professional wrestling match that originated in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and later became a staple in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before being adopted by other wrestling promotions. The match concept was created by wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, the father of Cody Rhodes who will be featuring in this year’s match - Dusty was not only a prominent wrestler but also a creative force behind many innovative ideas in the business.

The WarGames match is typically contested between two teams, and its structure is often referred to as "The Match Beyond." The match takes place inside a large, double-ring steel cage, with the cage encompassing both rings. The cage is usually enclosed by a roof as well, creating a menacing and enclosed environment for the competitors.

Two teams, usually consisting of four to five members each, compete in the WarGames match. The match begins with one member from each team entering the cage, usually at intervals. After a specified period, additional members from one team or both teams enter, creating a numerical advantage for one side.

Once all participants have entered the cage, it is referred to as "The Match Beyond," and the only way to win is by submission or surrender. There are no pinfalls or count-outs. To win the WarGames match, a team must force a member of the opposing team to submit or surrender. This often involves applying a submission hold or causing an opponent to submit due to the overwhelming disadvantage.

What matches have been announced for WWE Survivor Series 2023?

There is one more WWE show to take place this week (WWE Smackdown), but currently, the WWE Survivor Series 2023 card is as follows (card of course subject to change)

Men's War Games Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and "Senor Money in the Bank" Damian Priest)

Women's War Games Match: Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky)

Women's World Championship Match: Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Gunther (c)

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Gren and Piper Niven (c) vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

Where can I watch WWE Survivor Series in the United Kingdom?

