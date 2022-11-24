All the key information ahead of Zach Parker v John Ryder

Zach Parker and John Ryder are set to meet in a highly anticipated bout this weekend as they both compete for their interim WBO title. In what is arguably one of their biggest fights to date, the winner of the contest will put themselves in serious contention to take on Canelo Alvarez next year.

While the slightly less experienced of the two, Parker is yet to taste defeat since making his professional boxing debut in 2015. The 28-year-old has 22 knockout victories to his name and has been the WBO international super-middleweight champion since claiming the title against Vaughn Alexander in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Ryder has earned 31 knockout wins and has suffered five defeats in his 12-year career, though remains unbeaten since his loss via unanimous decision against Callum Smith three years ago.

Here is everything you need to know about Parker vs Ryder...

When is Zach Parker v John Ryder?

Zach Parker v John Ryder is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday November 26. The main card is set to get underway at 7pm GMT with main event ringwalks scheduled for 10pm GMT.

The fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. The venue in the English capital can host up to 20,000 people and previously held the Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall card in October.

How to watch Zach Parker v John Ryder on TV

The all-British clash will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK this weekend. BT subscribers can watch the fight on BT Sport 1 on TV, as well as the BT Sport website or app. You can also sign up for the BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month or pay a £11.99 one-off payment for a NOW TV day membership.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Zach Parker v John Ryder are still available via The O2 website. Level 1 C tickets are the cheapest - available at £64.50 - while floor seats will set you back £168.50. You can also buy hospitality tickets for £278.50.

Who is on the undercard?

• Zach Parker vs John Ryder (super-middleweight)

• Hamzah Sheeraz vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)

• Dennis McCann vs Joe Ham (super-bantamweight)

• Sam Noakes vs Calvin McCord (lightweight)

Boxing records

Zach Parker - last five fights

• W-TKO v Marcus Morrison - WBO International Super Middle (Utilita Arena, Birmingham)

• W-KO v Sherzod Khusanov - WBO International Super Middle (Royal Albert Hall, Kensington)

• W-TKO v Vaughn Alexander - WBO International Super Middle (Copper Box Arena, London)

• W-TKO v Rohan Murdock - WBO International Super Middle vacancy (Manchester Arena)

• W-TKO v Steven Crambert (The SSE Hydro, Glasgow)

John Ryder - last five fights

• W-SD v Daniel Jacobs (Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill)

• W-TKO v Jozef Jurko (Worthersee Stadium, Klagenfurt)

• W-UD v Mike Guy (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood)

• L-UD v Callum Smith - WBA Super World Super Middle, WBC Diamond Super Middle (Echo Arena, Liverpool)