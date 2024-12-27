Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darts has seen a resurgence in popularity throughout 2024 - here’s what the top players still battling it out in the PDC World Darts Championship are worth.

The PDC World Darts Championship is underway at Alexandra Palace in London, with the top throwers battling it out to win a share of the £2.5 million prize pot - and the coveted world title.

Sponsored by Paddy Power, the third round of the prestigious tournament at the famous ‘Ally Pally’ is being shown live on Sky Sports, with the big guns all aiming for the bullseye - being crowned world champion.

Darts players are ranked using an 'order of merit' system, governed by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), which lists players by their winnings over the past two years.

So who are the top dartists to look out for if you tune in - and just how much money have they won in recent years?

Luke Humphries net worth

Ranked number 1 in the world is Crewe-based 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries. The 29-year-old has scooped 20 PDC titles through his career, and is aiming for to defend the world crown he won at the start of 2024. A rabble rouser among the darts faithful, he walks on to Kaiser Chiefs favourite, I Predict a Riot.

His current order of merit value is £1.8 million and he has a reported net worth of around £2.5 million.

Michael Smith net worth

'Bully Boy' Smith, from St Helens, boasts a total of 27 PDC tournament wins, and is ranked at number 2 in the world. As well as a strong number of competition victories, he also boasts three televised nine-dart finishes - when a player completes a 501 leg of darts with just three throws (typically scoring 180,180, and finishing on 141). Smith was crowned world champion 2023 and is looking for a return to the top of the pile.

His current order of merit value is £890,000 and he has a reported net worth of around £2.5 million.

Michael van Gerwen net worth

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, who hails from the town of Vlijmen, is already a legend of darts. The 35-year-old has secured a whopping 157 PDC titles, alongside 10 televised nine-dart finishes. Van Gerwen spent eight years atop the world rankings, picking up three world titles in this spell (2014, 2017 and 2019), but has since dropped to third in the world as his career heads into the twilight.

His current order of merit value is £815,500 but has an estimated net worth of around £6.29 million.

Luke Littler net worth

At the other end of the spectrum is Warrington protégé Luke 'The Nuke', who has exploded onto the oche in recent years. Ranked at number 4 in the world, 17-year-old Luke Littler has already picked up 11 PDC titles, and two televised nine-darters. In 2024, he has already won the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Series of Darts. He has yet to scoop a world title - losing to Humphries in the 2024 final.

His current order of merit value is £618,500 but is thought to have a net worth of around £1 million.

Dave Chisnall net worth

A veteran at 44, 'Chizzy' is ranked at number 6 in the world (world number 5 Rob Cross has already been knocked out). He has picked up 26 PDC titles, and a single televised nine-darter.

His current order of merit value is £538,500 has an estimated net worth of around £3 million.

Jonny Clayton net worth

The Ferret, as he is affectionately known, is a long-standing professional on the PDC circuit. Now 50, Pontyberem-born Clayton has picked up 15 PDC titles through his career, and two televised nine-dart finishes. Among his wins are at the prestigious Premier League, Masters, World Grand Prix and World Series Finals, all in 2021.

His current order of merit value is £509,000 and has a reported net worth of around £750,000.

Stephen Bunting net worth

St Helens favourite The Bullet is aiming won the Lakeside Championship in 2014 before joining the PDC. In January this year, he scooped his first televised PDC title when he picked up the Masters. Despite reaching the semi-finals in 2021, he has not yet managed to pick up a PDC world title.

His current order of merit value is £486,000 and, although his exact net worth has not been disclosed he has earned prize money of over £1.8million during his career and can make up to £300 for a branded post on social media, along with several endorsement deals.