Rai Benjamin: Has US sports star who won 400m hurdle final been disqualified - what has happened?

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
The Olympic champion Rai Benjamin won the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo - but he faced his gold medal being taken away from him.

He clipped the final hurdle and won the final settling for a season best of 46.52sec. However, he then faced being disqualified.

Rai Benjamin had a crown on his head and was still celebrating while BBC commentators learned of his potential disqualification. There was much confusion and then more information came in that he had knocked the final hurdle down, which knocked down Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel’s barrier, impeding his movement.

It was heartbreaking scenes after Benjamin was then told and shown on cameras taking the crown off his head. The replays showed that Nathaniel still managed to clear his hurdle and of course, Benjamin did not clip his hurdle on purpose.

Now Rai Benjamin has the crown back on his head and is now back to taking photos. It seems to have been a quick appeal from the US and Benjamin has been re-instated, securing his 400m hurdles win in Tokyo.

