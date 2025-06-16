As the 2025 Royal Ascot kicks off tomorrow, racegoers can look forward to a sun-drenched festival, with warm and dry conditions forecast right through to Saturday.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday (June 17) will bring clear skies and a top temperature of 26°C, with the mercury dipping to 13°C overnight. The day will be “sunny”, with very high UV levels, low pollution, and very high pollen levels expected.

The sunshine continues throughout the week:

Wednesday 18 June: “Sunny day”, with temperatures peaking at 27°C and a low of 14°C.

Thursday 19 June: “Sunny day”, reaching 28°C by afternoon, with a minimum of 14°C at night.

Friday 20 June: “Sunny day”, expected to be the hottest of the week at 29°C, with a low of 16°C.

Saturday 21 June: “Sunny day”, matching Thursday's highs with 28°C and another mild night at 16°C.

With uninterrupted sunshine and rising temperatures, the stage is set for a spectacular Royal Ascot, both on and off the track.

Held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, the historic event dates back to the 18th century and is widely regarded as the crown jewel of British flat racing. Around 250,000 spectators are expected across the five-day spectacle, which features 35 races, including eight Group One contests and £10 million in prize money.

Tuesday’s opening day will feature the Queen Anne Stakes, the King Charles III Stakes, and the St James’s Palace Stakes. Among the early favourites are Rosallion in the Queen Anne, Believing in the King Charles III with Ryan Moore in the saddle, and a much-anticipated rematch between Ruling Court and Field Of Gold in the St James’s Palace.

The first of seven races each day begins at 2.30pm with the final race scheduled for 6.10pm.

How dry and sunny weather influences race outcomes

According to TotalHorse.co.uk, dry weather can significantly influence race outcomes, particularly on turf tracks like Ascot’s. “Tracks can become firmer during prolonged dry spells,” the site notes, adding that “horses that thrive on speed tend to perform well in these conditions, as firmer ground allows for quicker times.”

However, the surface also presents challenges. “This can increase the risk of injury, as the more challenging surface stresses the horse’s legs,” the report warns. For this reason, trainers are known to be strategic in their race selections during hot spells. “Trainers often select specific races for horses suited to these conditions, knowing they can maximise their performance on firmer ground.”

Which horse performs well on firm ground?

Dubbed “a rocket” following his debut win at Newmarket, Treanmor delivered that charge on firm ground, with rival trainers noting his explosive speed and natural affinity for a fast turf surface. He’s now a leading contender for Royal Ascot’s Chesham Stakes this weekend.