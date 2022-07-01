Gregor Townsend takes his side to South America for a trio of matches in Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

Scotland’s rugby union side are getting set for the first of three matches in Argentina as their summer test series against Los Pumas kicks off this weekend.

Gregor Townsend has selected a squad made up of experienced internationals and exciting new faces to travel to South America for the first time since 2018.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two nations have historically been very evenly matched, having played each other 18 times in their history and both having won on nine occasions.

However, the Scots have won the previous five meetings with the hosts’ last victory coming over a decade ago at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about when the first test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is Argentina vs Scotland first test?

Scotland’s first of three summer test matches in Argentina will be played on Saturday, July 2.

The Estadio 23 de Agosto in San Salvador de Jujuy will host the match.

The stadium has a capacity of 23,200 people and was built in 1973.

Argentina vs Scotland UK kick-off time

The match is scheduled for a 8:10pm (BST) kick-off time.

San Salvador de Jujuy’s time zone is four hours behind the UK, meaning the match kicks off at 4:10pm local time.

How to watch Argentina vs Scotland first test on UK TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the match live in the UK and Ireland.

Build up for the game is due to get underway on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 7:30pm - 40 minutes before kick off.

Sky Sports packages start from as little as £25 per month for existing customers.

Argentina vs Scotland live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch either the first test of the entire series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover all three tests.

Argentina vs Scotland team news

Townsend has opted not to select star players Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell for the summer test series, giving the British & Irish Lions’ stars a rest in favour of some fresher faces.

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist will captain the side for the first test while Luke Crosbie will earn his first cap in the back row and centre Mark Bennet starts for the first time since 2016.

Here is the Scotland squad for the first test in Argentina:

Scotland: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist (capt), Gray, Bradbury, Crosbie, M Fagerson. Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Sebastian, Skinner, Darge, White, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

Meanwhile, this is how the hosts will line up for the first match: