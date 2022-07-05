Gregor Townsend’s side head to Salta for a must win match after losing the first test 26-18 in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Scotland’s rugby union side are getting set for the second of three matches in Argentina as their summer test series against Los Pumas continues this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side suffered a 26-18 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy last Saturday, In a match where they offered very little in attack for the entire first half, and will need a win in Salta to keep their hopes of an overall series win alive.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A victory for the hosts will ensure they win the best of three series and will be playing for a clean sweep going into the final test in Santiago del Estero.

Here is everything you need to know about when the second test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is Argentina vs Scotland second test?

The second test of the series was played at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Saturday, July 2 2022.

A 20,408 capacity venue, the stadium is regularly used for both football and rugby matches with Los Pumas having played there on several previous occasions.

It will be the first time Scotland have played at the stadium.

It will be the 20th meeting of the two nations with the first test result last weekend giving Argentina the advantage as they have now won 10 to Scotland’s nine tests between the two.

Argentina vs Scotland UK kick-off time

The match is scheduled for a 8:10pm (BST) kick-off time.

Salta’s time zone is four hours behind the UK, meaning the match kicks off at 4:10pm local time.

How to watch Argentina vs Scotland second test on UK TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the match live in the UK and Ireland.

Build-up for the game is due to get underway on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 7:30pm - 40 minutes before kick off.

Sky Sports packages start from as little as £25 per month for existing customers.

Argentina vs Scotland live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch either the first test of the entire series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover all three tests.

Argentina vs Scotland early betting odds

Los Pumas are the pre-match favourites in the early betting market and are priced at 4/11.

Scotland start at 9/4 and the draw is 19/1.

In the handicap market the price is 10/11 for Argentina (-7) or Scotland (+7).

The most favoured winning points margin is Argentina 1-12 at a price of 9/5 while the Scots are 16/5 to win by the same margin.