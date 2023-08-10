Scotland will hope to beat France on home soil following victory at Murrayfield last week

Scotland will now travel to France just a week after their triumphant win over Les Bleus at Murrayfield last weekend. The half-time scoreline read 21-3 but the home side fought back in tremendous fashion with tries from Darcy Graham, Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry giving the Scots an overall total of 25.

The match saw Zander Fagerson sent off as well as captain Finn Russell kick ten points but this weekend will see the return of Jamie Ritchie who has shaken off a calf injury. The battle at St Etienne will also see Graham omitted from the 23 with Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend utilising this time to give everyone maximum game time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Townsend said: “This week is an opportunity to manage people’s game time - Darcy has played in the two games - and give others opportunity. Jamie (Ritchie) was back in full training this week. He is the only player who hasn’t had game time, but he has coped well in the fast training we have done this week.

“WP Nel was really good off the bench last week and has trained fully throughout this pre-season, which was ahead of our expectations. He’s in great condition and is highly motivated to still play for Scotland.”

Townsend must also prepare to cull four players from his squad by next Wednesday in order to give him a 33-man pool for the upcoming World Cup which takes place in France later this year.

As France and Scotland prepare to face each other once again, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

When is France vs Scotland?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides will meet once again at the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in St Etienne, France, on Saturday 12 August with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

How to watch France vs Scotland

While the match will not be available to watch on TV, fans can tune into Amazon Prime into to keep up with the action. Fans can sign up for a free 30-day trial before paying £8.99/month and live streaming will be possible through the Amazon Prime app.

Head-to-Head

Before last weekend’s fixture, Scotland and France had met on 100 occasions on the rugby field with France winning 58 times to Scotland’s 39 while the two sides have drawn on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting was at the 2023 Six Nations championship which saw France win 32-21. Scotland last beat France in 2021 at the Stade de France, edging their hosts 23-27.

Squads

Advertisement

Advertisement

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Paul Boudehent, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, WP Nel, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey