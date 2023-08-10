Steve Borthwick has axed eight players from World Cup squad involved in last weekend’s defeat

Eight players who were involved in England’s 20-9 defeat against Wales last Saturday have been axed from the squad who will travel to France later this year including Henry Slade who has been replaced for Joe Marchant.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming clash, which will be one of the final fixtures played before the World Cup starts in France later this year, Borthwick said: “We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again.

“England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon. We’re delighted for Ellis who will win his 50th cap from the bench. He’s a brilliant professional, both on and off the field, and I’m sure Saturday will be a very proud moment for him and his family.”

While England are preparing for what they hope will be a revival in their form, Wales prepare to say goodbye to a number of key figures, Alun Wyn Jones included, who have confirmed they will depart from the international stage following the invitational match against the Barbarians in November.

Speaking after the announcement, the WRU commercial director Rhodri Lewis said: “The game will have a celebratory feel to it because of the personnel involved. It will be a chance to say thank you to some of Welsh rugby’s most loyal servants.”

As England and Wales prepare for their periods of change, here is all you need to know about how to watch the clash...

When is England vs Wales?

The two sides will meet once again this weekend on Saturday 12 August with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST. The match will be held at England’s Twickenham Stadium. Tickets are still said to be available for the fixture but fans will need to sign up with an account in order to access availability and prices. All information can be found on the Twickenham website.

How to watch Wales vs England

While the match will not be available to watch on TV, fans can tune into Amazon Prime into to keep up with the action. Fans can sign up for a free 30-day trial before paying £8.99/month and live streaming will be possible through the Amazon Prime app.

Head-to-Head

Prior to last week’s clash, the two sides had met 139 times with England winning on 67 occasions, Wales winning 60 times and the two sides drawing the remaining 12 times.

Their most recent fixture took place at the 2023 Six Nations Championship and saw England win 10-20. The last time Wales won was in 2021 at the Six Nations with the home side beating England 40-24.

Team news

England squad: Freddie Steward, Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Jack Van Poortvliet, Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Martin, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins

Wales squad: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Tom Rogers, Owen Williams, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree