Ugly scenes broke out in the stands during a prestigious rugby final leading to the match having to be abandoned and the winning team missing out on the chance to lift the cup “in a joyous celebration”.

A prestigious rugby final was abandoned after crowd trouble erupted in the stands. Officials brought the North Gloucestershire Combination Senior Cup Final to an early end after fighting broke out at Kingsholm Stadium, home of Gloucester Rugby.

The match, on Sunday (May 25), saw city rivals Matson and Longlevens face-off at the prestigious ground, home to Premiership giants Gloucester. But the occasion was marred by controversy when a mass brawl broke out in the famous Shed stand.

Officials decided to call the game to an early end, with Longlevens - who were 31-7 up when the match was abandoned - declared the winners. However, they were denied the opportunity to properly celebrate their win, although they did pose for a victory team photo on the Kingsholm pitch.

After the incident, Matson RFC chair Lee Bayliss said: "As the chair of Matson RFC, I would like to apologise for any part members of our club played in the altercation at Gloucester RFC on Sunday, May 25, during the North Gloucestershire Combination Cup Final between Matson RFC and Longlevens RFC. In what should have been a great family day out celebrating local rugby, was ruined by a few supporters from both sides.

"We will be meeting as a club to discuss this matter and decide what action we need to take, following a review of footage and statements. We would like to reiterate that as a club Matson RFC do not condone this behaviour and takes such matters very seriously.

"We would like to congratulate Longlevens on their well-deserved win in the senior cup and are as disappointed for them that they were robbed of the moment to lift the cup at Kingsholm in a joyous celebration."

The win saw Longlevens secure the trophy for the second time in three years, having taken the title in 2023. A club spokesperson said: "Longlevens Rugby is deeply upset by the events that unfolded during the recent North Gloucestershire Combination Cup Final at Kingsholm, which led to the premature end of what should have been a celebration of grassroots rugby.

"We are aware of and greatly regret the crowd trouble involving individuals from both sets of supporters. This behaviour falls far short of the values we uphold as a club – respect, sportsmanship, and community. Rugby is a game that brings people together, and there is no place for violence, intimidation, or disruption, whether on or off the pitch.

"We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and competition organisers as they conduct their investigations. As a club, we are also reviewing all available information and will take appropriate internal measures where necessary.

“We extend our apologies to the players, coaches, match officials, and supporters from both clubs, whose day was overshadowed by these unacceptable actions. To the wider rugby community, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for everyone involved in our sport."

Fans have reacted with anger at the scenes, with one calling the incident "totally embarrassing", and adding: "Whoever was to blame, be it Matson, be it Longelevens, not interested, I know what was going on behind the scenes to put this event on and my personal thought (is how) that be the last Kingsholm final. Congratulations to Longlevens on winning, rugby was the loser."

Another said: "What a disgrace for rugby. I just hope they are recognised and if they are from rugby clubs they are dealt with. This is not rugby behaviour and they should be ashamed of themselves."