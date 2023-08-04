Finn Russell has been named as Scotland’s new captain following Jamie Ritchie’s injury

Scotland and France will meet for their final fixture before naming squads for the Rugby World Cup this weekend. This will also mark the first time Scotland introduce their latest captain, Bath Rugby’s Finn Russell.

Speaking about the decision to name Russell as captain, Townsend said: “He’s in really good physical and when he came back in last Novmber and during the Six Nations match too, He’s hitting that sweet spot where, after playing the game for ten years in that one position, and playing against some of the best teams around, he has an understanding of where space might open up.

“He’s really motivated about playing for Scotland and playing club rugby for the next few eyars. If you can get that mix for the next two or three years, and it’s important to note he is improving all the time, you’ve got one of the best players in the world in that position with us, which is great.”

The Rugby World Cup will take place from Friday 8 September to 28 October and will be played across France, meaning Scotland’s upcoming fixtures against the French will provide excellent practice as they face one of the tournament favourites. It also provides ample opportunity for both sides to trial players who have previously been unused to performing for their country ahead of the squad decisions which are set to come on Monday.

As Scotland and France prepare for their match-up in Scotland this weekend, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is Scotland vs France?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 5 August with kick-off set for 3.15pm BST at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Tickets are still available to purchase on the Scotland Rugby website with prices starting from £15 for those under 18.

How to watch Scotland vs France

While the match will not be available to watch on TV, fans can tune into Amazon Prime into to keep up with the action. Fans can sign up for a free 30-day trial before paying £8.99/month and live streaming will be possible through the Amazon Prime app.

Head-to-Head

Scotland and France have met on 100 occasions on the rugby field with France winning 58 times to Scotland’s 39 while the two sides have drawn on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting was at the 2023 Six Nations championship which saw France win 32-21. Scotland last beat France in 2021 at the Stade de France, edging their hosts 23-27.

Team news

Scotland team: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Pierre Scoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

France team: Brice Dulin, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emilien Gailleton, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Mathieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoan Tanga, Sekou Macalou, Paul Boudehent, Bastien Chalureau, Cameron Woki, Demba Bamba, Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros