England and Wales are set to play their final Rugby Union fixture before the coaches make the decision on who they will take to the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

England’s Steve Borthwick has named an unusual starting XV that will face the Red Dragons in Cardiff this weekend with Marcus Smith getting the nod with Owen Farrell missing out completely. Speaking about his chosen fly-half, Borthwick said: “Right no, I have got a pretty clear framework (on fly-halves). In those key positions you need to have depth, three players who can play that position.

“With the number of cards that are issued, HIAs, then for those specialist positions you need to have depth, if someone does take a head knock you are looking at 12 days potentially and could miss two Test matches. You need to be protected and have the right amount of depth in those specialist positions, which means positional flexibility is really important in your 33.”

Speaking about who he is set to name for the upcoming World Cup squad, the England boss said: “Out of the 33, I think the vast majority of those positions I think we are pretty firm on where we are. There is always a few that are written in pencil as it were. You always need some flexibility for injuries and managing the players’ load on any particular day. But we tried to ensure that there is a building of combinations and a building of cohesion in every day of training.”

Marcus Smith will start over George Ford and Owen Farrell against Wales

As England and Wales prepare for one of their final matches before heading to France, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action.

When is Wales vs England?

The two sides will meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday 5 August with kick-off set for 5pm BST. Tickets can still be purchased for the match with prices starting at £40. Head to the Principality Stadium website to find out more.

How to watch Wales vs England

While the match will not be available to watch on TV, fans can tune into Amazon Prime into to keep up with the action. Fans can sign up for a free 30-day trial before paying £8.99/month and live streaming will be possible through the Amazon Prime app.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 139 times with England winning on 67 occasions, Wales winning 60 times and the two sides drawing the remaining 12 times.

Their most recent fixture took place at the 2023 Six Nations Championship and saw England win 10-20. The last time Wales won was in 2021 at the Six Nations with the home side beating England 40-24.

Squads

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Guy Porter, Joe Cokanasiga, Marcus Smith, Danny Care, Ellis Genge (C), Jamie Blamire, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Johnny Hill, Tom Willis, Jack Van Poortvliet, George Ford, Henry Slade

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Max Llewellyn, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan, Aaron Wainwright