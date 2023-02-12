England will host Italy in the Six Nations at Twickenham Stadium in London this weekend

England are looking to get their Six Nations campaign back on track following defeat to Scotland last weekend.

Steve Borthwick’s men will be hosting Italy, who pushed France close in Rome on 5 February, at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday (12 February). It is the second home game of the tournament for England.

If you are heading to the stadium, here is all you need to know:

When does Twickenham Stadium open?

On Twitter, the stadium’s official account has confirmed the key timings for the Six Nations match on 12 February.

9.30am England Rugby Store opens

10am - World Rugby Museum opens

11am - Ticket Office opens

11.30am - Turnstiles, hospitality facilities and British Airways Fan Village open

1.30pm - All seating bowl open

3pm - World Rugby Museum closes

3pm- Kick off

3.40pm (approx) James Haskell DJ set

3.40pm (approx) - Ticket Office closes

4.35pm (approx) - Full time

A general view of a statue outside Twickenham Stadium. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Can you bring bags into Twickenham?

On its website, Twickenham Stadium explains: “Ask yourself before you attend 'is my bag essential?' It's better for everyone if you do not bring a bag at all. If you do need to bring a bag, the following is permitted: A4 or smaller.

“All bags are searched so please give yourself enough time to arrive and have this completed before entering.” If you are bringing a bag to Twickenham it is advised you arrive 90 minutes prior to kick-off to make sure you get through in time.

What will the weather be like at Twickenham?

Met Office has issued its forecast for the Twickenham area on Sunday. It will be overcast throughout the day but with a very low chance of precipitation.

Forecasters are predicting highs of 10C and lows of 5C on 12 February. During the game between 3pm and 5pm it will be overcast and around 10C but dips to 9C towards the end of the match.

How do you get to Twickenham?

Fans are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey to the stadium. To ensure people arrive at their seats for kick-off we recommend they aim to arrive at least 90 minutes before, especially if entering via the British Airways Fan Village through Gate A.

If you are travelling by train, South Western Railway will be operating an enhanced service to Twickenham Stadium. There are the following journey times from tube and train stations to the stadium:

Twickenham Rail Station - 10 min walk

Whitton Rail Station - 20 min walk

St Margaret's Rail Station - 20 min walk

Richmond Rail & Tube - 8 min train

Hounslow East Tube - 30 min bus

There is an RFU electric shuttle bus service between Richmond station (District Line and London Overground North London line) and the stadium and Hounslow East station (Piccadilly Line) and the stadium, which runs three hours pre-kick off and three hours post final whistle.

Is there parking at Twickenham Stadium?

