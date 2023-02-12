England are looking to get their Six Nations campaign back on track following defeat to Scotland last weekend.
Steve Borthwick’s men will be hosting Italy, who pushed France close in Rome on 5 February, at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday (12 February). It is the second home game of the tournament for England.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you are heading to the stadium, here is all you need to know:
When does Twickenham Stadium open?
On Twitter, the stadium’s official account has confirmed the key timings for the Six Nations match on 12 February.
- 9.30am England Rugby Store opens
- 10am - World Rugby Museum opens
- 11am - Ticket Office opens
- 11.30am - Turnstiles, hospitality facilities and British Airways Fan Village open
- 1.30pm - All seating bowl open
- 3pm - World Rugby Museum closes
- 3pm- Kick off
- 3.40pm (approx) James Haskell DJ set
- 3.40pm (approx) - Ticket Office closes
- 4.35pm (approx) - Full time
Can you bring bags into Twickenham?
Advertisement
Advertisement
On its website, Twickenham Stadium explains: “Ask yourself before you attend 'is my bag essential?' It's better for everyone if you do not bring a bag at all. If you do need to bring a bag, the following is permitted: A4 or smaller.
“All bags are searched so please give yourself enough time to arrive and have this completed before entering.” If you are bringing a bag to Twickenham it is advised you arrive 90 minutes prior to kick-off to make sure you get through in time.
What will the weather be like at Twickenham?
Met Office has issued its forecast for the Twickenham area on Sunday. It will be overcast throughout the day but with a very low chance of precipitation.
Forecasters are predicting highs of 10C and lows of 5C on 12 February. During the game between 3pm and 5pm it will be overcast and around 10C but dips to 9C towards the end of the match.
Advertisement
Advertisement
How do you get to Twickenham?
Fans are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey to the stadium. To ensure people arrive at their seats for kick-off we recommend they aim to arrive at least 90 minutes before, especially if entering via the British Airways Fan Village through Gate A.
If you are travelling by train, South Western Railway will be operating an enhanced service to Twickenham Stadium. There are the following journey times from tube and train stations to the stadium:
- Twickenham Rail Station - 10 min walk
- Whitton Rail Station - 20 min walk
- St Margaret's Rail Station - 20 min walk
- Richmond Rail & Tube - 8 min train
- Hounslow East Tube - 30 min bus
There is an RFU electric shuttle bus service between Richmond station (District Line and London Overground North London line) and the stadium and Hounslow East station (Piccadilly Line) and the stadium, which runs three hours pre-kick off and three hours post final whistle.
Is there parking at Twickenham Stadium?
Advertisement
Advertisement
On its website, the stadium explains: “If you are planning to get to Twickenham by car please note that a controlled parking zone operates over an area of approximately one mile around the stadium. Fines and towing are enforced in this area, including Sundays. Road closures will be in place 2 hours prior to the match and 2-3 hours post match.”