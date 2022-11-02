Everything you need to know ahead of Wales vs New Zealand autumn international clash

Wales and New Zealand will meet for the first of four autumn international matches as Wales hope to fight back against a team who they haven’t been able to defeat since 1953. However, Wales believe they have been given a lifeline of hope following New Zealand’s near brush with Japan.

Japan came dangerously close to defeating Ian Foster’s All Blacks in Tokyo, but New Zealand eventually won 38-31. The All Blacks have also already lost at home to Ireland as well as being thrashed in South Africa and suffering a maiden loss to Argentina on home soil.

Japan’s coach, Jamie Joseph, has offered words of encouragement to the All Blacks’ next opponent, saying his side went into the match “with full confidence. Everyone is thinking about the All Blacks and that’s part of their armour, really. Having played for the All Blacks, one of the things we used to talk about 25 years ago was that everyone was a wee bit scared of us. Perhaps that’s not the case anymore.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Wales’ upcoming clash with the All Blacks...

The All Blacks nearly suffered embarrassment in Japan

When is Wales vs New Zealand?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 5 November and kick-off is scheduled for 3.15pm GMT. Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the clash and the ground first opened in 1999 has a capacity for 74,500.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand?

Similarly to the other Autumn internationals happening this weekend, Wales’ match against the All Blacks will not be available to watch on terrestial TV but will instead be available on Amazon Prime. Subscription for Prime is free for the first 30 days, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Are there any tickets still available?

Tickets are still available to purchase and information around pricing and seating options can be found on the Principality Stadium website. Prices start from £20 according to the Principality website.

Head-to-head

Wales have failed to beat the All Blacks on each occasion since 1953. Their first meet was in 1905 and the two sides have played each other on 36 occassions and Wales have won just three times. Their last meeting came during the 2021 Autumn Internationals and the All Blacks beat Wales 16-54 .

Squad news

New Zealand have been hit with two injury blows as captain Sam Cane and hooker Dane Coles have been ruled out of the entire UK autumn tour. Tests have shown Cane has fractured his cheekbone following the All Blacks narrow in over Japan. Coles has injured his calf during the warm-up. New Zealand’s coach Foster told journalists in Tokyo he had confirmed who the replacement captain was but would not reveal a name: “We’ve got an answer, but we’ve got about three different flights and players left late last night or early this morning so I haven’t had a final conversation with the person.”

Wales backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, Leigh Halfpenny, Kieran Hardy, George North, Rhys Priestland, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Tomos Williams.

Wales forwards: Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Josh MacLeod, Jac Morgan, Ken Owens, Tommy Refell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Sam Wainwright.

New Zealand backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Braydon ennor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Brad Weber, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’Unga, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Aaron Smith, Mark Telea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.